France 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long France 40 for the first time since Dec 10, 2020 13:00 GMT when France 40 traded near 5,546.20.

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 6.71% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI France 40 BEARISH 50.72% 49.28% 7.02% Daily 41.90% Weekly -1.87% Daily -6.71% Weekly 2.45% Daily 12.91% Weekly

France 40: Retail trader data shows 50.72% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.03 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Dec 10 when France 40 traded near 5,546.20, price has moved 0.35% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 7.02% higher than yesterday and 41.90% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 1.87% lower than yesterday and 6.71% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests France 40 prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long France 40 for the first time since Dec 10, 2020 13:00 GMT when France 40 traded near 5,546.20. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger France 40-bearish contrarian trading bias.