France 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long France 40 for the first time since Dec 10, 2020 13:00 GMT when France 40 traded near 5,546.20.

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Technical Analysis: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY, EUR/GBP Levels to Watch
2020-12-18 06:00:00
Euro Outlook: EUR/USD Rips to 2020 Highs- Bulls Face Trend Resistance
2020-12-17 18:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold, Crude Oil Price Gains at Risk on US Shutdown and SMIC Blacklisting
2020-12-18 07:30:00
Oil Price Clears March High to Push RSI into Overbought Territory
2020-12-17 20:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Why a Rise in Retail Trading May Signal Another Mania
2020-12-17 19:30:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecasts After The Fed And Into 2021
2020-12-16 21:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold, Crude Oil Price Gains at Risk on US Shutdown and SMIC Blacklisting
2020-12-18 07:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Jumps to Monthly High, Aims Higher
2020-12-17 21:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Free Fall Reignited by Dovish Fed
2020-12-17 22:30:00
Bank of England (BoE) Leaves Rates Untouched as Sterling Rallies Further on EU-UK Talk Optimism
2020-12-17 12:17:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Recession Watch, December 2020 - Yield Curve Hides Slowing Economy
2020-12-16 15:30:00
US Dollar Price Action into 2021: EUR/USD, USD/JPY
2020-12-15 20:55:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Today's Commodities Briefing: #Gold #CrudeOil #XAUUSD #GovernmentShutdown #SMIC - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/commodities/2020/12/18/Gold-Price-Breakout-Crude-Oil-Push-Eye-US-Shutdown-SMIC-Blacklist-Risk.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/S0RKLUQjts
  • Heads Up:🇨🇭 Current Account (Q3) due at 08:00 GMT (15min) Previous: CHF 9.9B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-18
  • Learn why dividend stocks are favored by investors and why it might be the right choice for you here:https://t.co/VUsJFHBARb https://t.co/ZfcWoXUzo3
  • 🇬🇧 Retail Sales YoY (NOV) Actual: 2.4% Expected: 2.8% Previous: 5.8% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-18
  • Heads Up:🇬🇧 Retail Sales ex Fuel YoY (NOV) due at 07:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 4.1% Previous: 7.8% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-18
  • Heads Up:🇬🇧 Retail Sales YoY (NOV) due at 07:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 2.8% Previous: 5.8% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-18
  • France 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long France 40 for the first time since Dec 10, 2020 13:00 GMT when France 40 traded near 5,546.20. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to France 40 weakness. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/8qyfqRj7oO
  • Euro Technical Analysis: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY, EUR/GBP Levels to Watch - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/home/analysis/eur-usd/2020/12/17/Euro-Technical-Analysis-EURUSD-EURJPY-EURGBP-Levels-to-Watch.html?ref-author=Moss https://t.co/qGZz4tBSVi
  • Did you know a Doji candlestick signals market indecision and the potential for a change in direction. What are the top five types of Doji candlesticks? Find out https://t.co/c51s3IBcEu https://t.co/0PXn1DHIuJ
  • We are heading into a high probability liquidity and volatility slide; but the Nasdaq, EURUSD and other benchmarks are pushing fresh highs. Can these markets override seasonal effects? Will Bitcoin escape gravity? https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/video/daily_news_report/2020/12/18/Nasdaq-100-and-EURUSD-Breaks-Hold-but-Follow-Through-Abides-Liqidity-Rules...Does-Bitcoin.html?ref-author=Kicklighter&QPID=917719&CHID=9 https://t.co/XcqELjgmci
France 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long France 40 for the first time since Dec 10, 2020 13:00 GMT when France 40 traded near 5,546.20.

France 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long France 40 for the first time since Dec 10, 2020 13:00 GMT when France 40 traded near 5,546.20.

2020-12-18 06:23:00
Research, Research Team
Share:
France 40 Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 6.71% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

France 40

BEARISH

50.72%

49.28%

7.02% Daily

41.90% Weekly

-1.87% Daily

-6.71% Weekly

2.45% Daily

12.91% Weekly

France 40: Retail trader data shows 50.72% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.03 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Dec 10 when France 40 traded near 5,546.20, price has moved 0.35% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 7.02% higher than yesterday and 41.90% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 1.87% lower than yesterday and 6.71% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests France 40 prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long France 40 for the first time since Dec 10, 2020 13:00 GMT when France 40 traded near 5,546.20. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger France 40-bearish contrarian trading bias.

Advertisement

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/CHF for the first time since Dec 04, 2020 when EUR/CHF traded near 1.08.
EUR/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/CHF for the first time since Dec 04, 2020 when EUR/CHF traded near 1.08.
2020-12-18 00:23:00
Germany 30 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Germany 30 for the first time since Nov 04, 2020 when Germany 30 traded near 12,256.30.
Germany 30 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Germany 30 for the first time since Nov 04, 2020 when Germany 30 traded near 12,256.30.
2020-12-11 12:23:00
GBP/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/JPY for the first time since Dec 03, 2020 14:00 GMT when GBP/JPY traded near 139.67.
GBP/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/JPY for the first time since Dec 03, 2020 14:00 GMT when GBP/JPY traded near 139.67.
2020-12-10 18:23:00
FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short FTSE 100 for the first time since Nov 25, 2020 10:00 GMT when FTSE 100 traded near 6,392.60.
FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short FTSE 100 for the first time since Nov 25, 2020 10:00 GMT when FTSE 100 traded near 6,392.60.
2020-12-02 16:23:00
Advertisement

Rates

France 40
Bearish