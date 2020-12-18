News & Analysis at your fingertips.

Euro Outlook: EUR/USD Rips to 2020 Highs- Bulls Face Trend Resistance
2020-12-17 18:00:00
2020-12-17 18:00:00
US Dollar Price Outlook: EUR/USD Breaks Higher, Will The Rally Continue?
2020-12-17 17:15:00
2020-12-17 17:15:00
Oil Price Clears March High to Push RSI into Overbought Territory
2020-12-17 20:00:00
2020-12-17 20:00:00
Crude Oil Nears Resistance, Gold Up on Fed. BoE, Moderna Vaccine Approval Next
2020-12-17 07:00:00
2020-12-17 07:00:00
Why a Rise in Retail Trading May Signal Another Mania
2020-12-17 19:30:00
2020-12-17 19:30:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecasts After The Fed And Into 2021
2020-12-16 21:00:00
2020-12-16 21:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Jumps to Monthly High, Aims Higher
2020-12-17 21:00:00
2020-12-17 21:00:00
Gold Price and Silver Outlook Improve for Longs, but Still Work to Be Done
2020-12-17 13:30:00
2020-12-17 13:30:00
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Free Fall Reignited by Dovish Fed
2020-12-17 22:30:00
2020-12-17 22:30:00
Bank of England (BoE) Leaves Rates Untouched as Sterling Rallies Further on EU-UK Talk Optimism
2020-12-17 12:17:00
2020-12-17 12:17:00
US Recession Watch, December 2020 - Yield Curve Hides Slowing Economy
2020-12-16 15:30:00
2020-12-16 15:30:00
US Dollar Price Action into 2021: EUR/USD, USD/JPY
2020-12-15 20:55:00
2020-12-15 20:55:00
EUR/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/CHF for the first time since Dec 04, 2020 when EUR/CHF traded near 1.08.

2020-12-18 00:23:00
Research, Research Team
EUR/CHF Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has increased by 10.28% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

EUR/CHF

BULLISH

49.79%

50.21%

-18.18% Daily

-31.98% Weekly

16.83% Daily

10.28% Weekly

-3.69% Daily

-15.77% Weekly

EUR/CHF: Retail trader data shows 49.79% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.01 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Dec 04 when EUR/CHF traded near 1.08, price has moved 0.39% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 18.18% lower than yesterday and 31.98% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 16.83% higher than yesterday and 10.28% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests EUR/CHF prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/CHF for the first time since Dec 04, 2020 when EUR/CHF traded near 1.08. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/CHF-bullish contrarian trading bias.

