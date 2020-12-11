Germany 30 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Germany 30 for the first time since Nov 04, 2020 when Germany 30 traded near 12,256.30.
Number of traders net-short has decreased by 17.66% from last week.
SYMBOL
TRADING BIAS
NET-LONG%
NET-SHORT%
CHANGE IN LONGS
CHANGE IN SHORTS
CHANGE IN OI
BEARISH
55.51%
44.49%
52.71% Daily
15.84% Weekly
-27.92% Daily
-17.66% Weekly
1.97% Daily
-1.91% Weekly
Germany 30: Retail trader data shows 55.51% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.25 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Nov 04 when Germany 30 traded near 12,256.30, price has moved 6.64% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 52.71% higher than yesterday and 15.84% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 27.92% lower than yesterday and 17.66% lower from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Germany 30 prices may continue to fall.
Our data shows traders are now net-long Germany 30 for the first time since Nov 04, 2020 when Germany 30 traded near 12,256.30. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Germany 30-bearish contrarian trading bias.
