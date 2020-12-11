Germany 30 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Germany 30 for the first time since Nov 04, 2020 when Germany 30 traded near 12,256.30.

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 17.66% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI Germany 30 BEARISH 55.51% 44.49% 52.71% Daily 15.84% Weekly -27.92% Daily -17.66% Weekly 1.97% Daily -1.91% Weekly

Germany 30: Retail trader data shows 55.51% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.25 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Nov 04 when Germany 30 traded near 12,256.30, price has moved 6.64% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 52.71% higher than yesterday and 15.84% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 27.92% lower than yesterday and 17.66% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Germany 30 prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long Germany 30 for the first time since Nov 04, 2020 when Germany 30 traded near 12,256.30. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Germany 30-bearish contrarian trading bias.