EUR/USD
Bearish
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
News
EUR/USD May Come Under Pressure as Post-Brexit Talks Currently Look Likely to Fail
2020-12-11 12:00:00
EURUSD and GBPUSD Outlook Remains Tumultuous with Brexit and Fed Ahead
2020-12-11 04:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
News
Gold Prices Struggle Despite Dollar Declines, Crude Oil Turns to US Sentiment
2020-12-11 06:00:00
Oil Price Rally Eyes March High as RSI Flirts with Overbought Zone
2020-12-10 19:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
News
S&P 500, Dow Jones Hinge On Stimulus Talks as Covid-19 Cases Surge
2020-12-10 08:00:00
Dow Jones Pullback Sets A Sour Tone for Nikkei 225, Straits Times Index
2020-12-08 02:00:00
Gold
Bullish
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
News
Gold Prices Struggle Despite Dollar Declines, Crude Oil Turns to US Sentiment
2020-12-11 06:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Slipping Back in Downtrend - Levels for XAU/USD
2020-12-10 19:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
News
EURUSD and GBPUSD Outlook Remains Tumultuous with Brexit and Fed Ahead
2020-12-11 04:30:00
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Bears Attempt Another Push
2020-12-10 22:35:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - December 2020: End of Year Favors EUR, NZD Strength; USD Weakness
2020-12-10 12:15:00
USD/JPY Forecast: Yen Consolidates within Bearish Rectangle Pattern
2020-12-09 11:03:00
Germany 30 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Germany 30 for the first time since Nov 04, 2020 when Germany 30 traded near 12,256.30.

2020-12-11 12:23:00
Research, Research Team
Germany 30 Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 17.66% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

Germany 30

BEARISH

55.51%

44.49%

52.71% Daily

15.84% Weekly

-27.92% Daily

-17.66% Weekly

1.97% Daily

-1.91% Weekly

Germany 30: Retail trader data shows 55.51% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.25 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Nov 04 when Germany 30 traded near 12,256.30, price has moved 6.64% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 52.71% higher than yesterday and 15.84% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 27.92% lower than yesterday and 17.66% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Germany 30 prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long Germany 30 for the first time since Nov 04, 2020 when Germany 30 traded near 12,256.30. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Germany 30-bearish contrarian trading bias.

