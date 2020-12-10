GBP/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/JPY for the first time since Dec 03, 2020 14:00 GMT when GBP/JPY traded near 139.67.

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 32.04% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI GBP/JPY BEARISH 50.50% 49.50% 28.06% Daily -1.95% Weekly -21.66% Daily -32.04% Weekly -2.55% Daily -19.58% Weekly

GBP/JPY: Retail trader data shows 50.50% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.02 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Dec 03 when GBP/JPY traded near 139.67, price has moved 0.78% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 28.06% higher than yesterday and 1.95% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 21.66% lower than yesterday and 32.04% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests GBP/JPY prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/JPY for the first time since Dec 03, 2020 14:00 GMT when GBP/JPY traded near 139.67. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger GBP/JPY-bearish contrarian trading bias.