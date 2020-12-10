GBP/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/JPY for the first time since Dec 03, 2020 14:00 GMT when GBP/JPY traded near 139.67.

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
News
Euro Post-ECB: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY Tangle with Big Resistance
2020-12-10 16:00:00
Euro Rises With ECB Delivering More Stimulus as Widely Expected
2020-12-10 13:10:00
Oil - US Crude
News
Oil Price Rally Eyes March High as RSI Flirts with Overbought Zone
2020-12-10 19:30:00
Crude Oil Prices Seesaw on Iraq Oil Well Attack, US Inventory Surge
2020-12-10 07:00:00
Wall Street
News
S&P 500, Dow Jones Hinge On Stimulus Talks as Covid-19 Cases Surge
2020-12-10 08:00:00
Dow Jones Pullback Sets A Sour Tone for Nikkei 225, Straits Times Index
2020-12-08 02:00:00
Gold
News
Gold Price Forecast: Slipping Back in Downtrend - Levels for XAU/USD
2020-12-10 19:30:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - December 2020: End of Year Favors EUR, NZD Strength; USD Weakness
2020-12-10 12:15:00
GBP/USD
News
GBP/USD - The Next Leg Lower on Negative Brexit Headlines
2020-12-10 12:21:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - December 2020: End of Year Favors EUR, NZD Strength; USD Weakness
2020-12-10 12:15:00
USD/JPY
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - December 2020: End of Year Favors EUR, NZD Strength; USD Weakness
2020-12-10 12:15:00
USD/JPY Forecast: Yen Consolidates within Bearish Rectangle Pattern
2020-12-09 11:03:00
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson says prepare for no EU trade deal after Brexit

Real Time News
  • Commodities Update: As of 19:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.13% Oil - US Crude: 0.13% Gold: -0.27% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/3KUFtZG5JR
  • 🇺🇸 Monthly Budget Statement (NOV) Actual: $-145B Expected: $-200B Previous: $-284B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-10
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 95.11%, while traders in NZD/USD are at opposite extremes with 76.69%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/c4ILKP3J93
  • Stimulus and extremely low interest rates is indeed leading to inflation. Just not in the area expected and indeed even intended. Fed balance sheet, US CPI and $SPX: https://t.co/25Q7STEvD2
  • Indices Update: As of 19:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: -0.09% Germany 30: -0.18% France 40: -0.20% Wall Street: -0.22% FTSE 100: -0.25% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/EeR2eUXD0K
  • Bank of Canada's Beaudry: Barring a dramatically different set of circumstances, we don’t think negative rates would be productive in a Canadian context $CAD #BOC
  • AirBnB opens at $146 and immediately jumps to $160, giving it a valuation of more than $100b Quite remarkable for a company that was previously valued beneath $20b just months ago $ABNB
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Monthly Budget Statement (NOV) due at 19:00 GMT (15min) Expected: $-200B Previous: $-284B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-10
  • Bank of Canada's Beaudry: Second wave will weigh on economic activity in the first quarter of 2021 and represents an important downside risk further out if the situation worsens $CAD #BOC
  • The Australian Dollar rally has marked a technical breakout above uptrend resistance. Get your $AUDUSD technical analysis from @MBForex here:https://t.co/NuqTw0oi4s https://t.co/RNL9OyyMEM
GBP/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/JPY for the first time since Dec 03, 2020 14:00 GMT when GBP/JPY traded near 139.67.

GBP/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/JPY for the first time since Dec 03, 2020 14:00 GMT when GBP/JPY traded near 139.67.

2020-12-10 18:23:00

Research, Research Team

2020-12-10 18:23:00
Research, Research Team
GBP/JPY Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 32.04% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

GBP/JPY

BEARISH

50.50%

49.50%

28.06% Daily

-1.95% Weekly

-21.66% Daily

-32.04% Weekly

-2.55% Daily

-19.58% Weekly

GBP/JPY: Retail trader data shows 50.50% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.02 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Dec 03 when GBP/JPY traded near 139.67, price has moved 0.78% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 28.06% higher than yesterday and 1.95% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 21.66% lower than yesterday and 32.04% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests GBP/JPY prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/JPY for the first time since Dec 03, 2020 14:00 GMT when GBP/JPY traded near 139.67. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger GBP/JPY-bearish contrarian trading bias.

