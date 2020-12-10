France 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long France 40 for the first time since Nov 04, 2020 when France 40 traded near 4,887.10.

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 15.88% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI France 40 BEARISH 50.23% 49.77% 35.80% Daily 62.11% Weekly -6.84% Daily -15.88% Weekly 10.61% Daily 10.93% Weekly

France 40: Retail trader data shows 50.23% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.01 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Nov 04 when France 40 traded near 4,887.10, price has moved 13.71% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 35.80% higher than yesterday and 62.11% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 6.84% lower than yesterday and 15.88% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests France 40 prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long France 40 for the first time since Nov 04, 2020 when France 40 traded near 4,887.10. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger France 40-bearish contrarian trading bias.