France 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long France 40 for the first time since Nov 04, 2020 when France 40 traded near 4,887.10.

EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Data provided by
News
Euro Rises With ECB Delivering More Stimulus as Widely Expected
2020-12-10 13:10:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - December 2020: End of Year Favors EUR, NZD Strength; USD Weakness
2020-12-10 12:15:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Crude Oil Prices Seesaw on Iraq Oil Well Attack, US Inventory Surge
2020-12-10 07:00:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Post-Breakout Flag Builds - Levels for Crude Futures
2020-12-08 16:49:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
S&P 500, Dow Jones Hinge On Stimulus Talks as Covid-19 Cases Surge
2020-12-10 08:00:00
Dow Jones Pullback Sets A Sour Tone for Nikkei 225, Straits Times Index
2020-12-08 02:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - December 2020: End of Year Favors EUR, NZD Strength; USD Weakness
2020-12-10 12:15:00
2020-12-10 12:15:00
Gold Price Remains Under Pressure and Looks For Guidance
2020-12-10 12:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
GBP/USD - The Next Leg Lower on Negative Brexit Headlines
2020-12-10 12:21:00
GBP/USD - The Next Leg Lower on Negative Brexit Headlines
2020-12-10 12:21:00
2020-12-10 12:15:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
USD/JPY Forecast: Yen Consolidates within Bearish Rectangle Pattern
2020-12-09 11:03:00
2020-12-10 12:15:00
USD/JPY Forecast: Yen Consolidates within Bearish Rectangle Pattern
2020-12-09 11:03:00
Brexit dinner leaves a no-deal looking more likely, according to Officials - GBP Hits Session Lows

Real Time News
  • The Canadian Dollar hits a fresh two-year high against the US Dollar this morning $CAD $USD https://t.co/trePxf3yU4
  • 🇺🇸 Jobless Claims 4-Week Average (05/DEC) Actual: 776.00K Previous: 739.5K https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-10
  • 🇺🇸 Core Inflation Rate MoM (NOV) Actual: 0.2% Expected: 0.1% Previous: 0% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-10
  • 🇺🇸 Inflation Rate MoM (NOV) Actual: 0.2% Expected: 0.1% Previous: 0% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-10
  • 🇺🇸 Initial Jobless Claims (05/DEC) Actual: 853K Expected: 725K Previous: 712K https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-10
  • 🇺🇸 Inflation Rate YoY (NOV) Actual: 1.2% Expected: 1.1% Previous: 1.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-10
  • 🇺🇸 Core Inflation Rate YoY (NOV) Actual: 1.6% Expected: 1.6% Previous: 1.6% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-10
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 95.13%, while traders in NZD/USD are at opposite extremes with 73.26%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/MINxBxVMgE
  • Central banks often deem it necessary to intervene in the foreign exchange market to protect the value of their national currency. Learn how central bank intervention can impact your trading here: https://t.co/ZJOEtpGUIq https://t.co/OqqOk1rp8L
  • France 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long France 40 for the first time since Nov 04, 2020 when France 40 traded near 4,887.10. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to France 40 weakness. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/6WeiIQ6zP1
France 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long France 40 for the first time since Nov 04, 2020 when France 40 traded near 4,887.10.

2020-12-10 13:23:00
Research, Research Team
France 40 Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 15.88% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

France 40

BEARISH

50.23%

49.77%

35.80% Daily

62.11% Weekly

-6.84% Daily

-15.88% Weekly

10.61% Daily

10.93% Weekly

France 40: Retail trader data shows 50.23% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.01 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Nov 04 when France 40 traded near 4,887.10, price has moved 13.71% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 35.80% higher than yesterday and 62.11% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 6.84% lower than yesterday and 15.88% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests France 40 prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long France 40 for the first time since Nov 04, 2020 when France 40 traded near 4,887.10. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger France 40-bearish contrarian trading bias.

