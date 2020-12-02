News & Analysis at your fingertips.

FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short FTSE 100 for the first time since Nov 25, 2020 10:00 GMT when FTSE 100 traded near 6,392.60.

2020-12-02 16:23:00
Research, Research Team
FTSE 100 Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has increased by 18.57% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

FTSE 100

BULLISH

49.90%

50.10%

1.57% Daily

-5.40% Weekly

7.12% Daily

18.57% Weekly

4.28% Daily

5.26% Weekly

FTSE 100: Retail trader data shows 49.90% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.00 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Nov 25 when FTSE 100 traded near 6,392.60, price has moved 1.11% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 1.57% higher than yesterday and 5.40% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 7.12% higher than yesterday and 18.57% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests FTSE 100 prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short FTSE 100 for the first time since Nov 25, 2020 10:00 GMT when FTSE 100 traded near 6,392.60. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger FTSE 100-bullish contrarian trading bias.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

