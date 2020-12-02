Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Oil - US Crude for the first time since Nov 17, 2020 when Oil - US Crude traded near 4,158.50.

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 11.63% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI Oil - US Crude BEARISH 50.59% 49.41% 10.21% Daily 12.91% Weekly -7.80% Daily -11.63% Weekly 0.51% Daily -0.71% Weekly

Oil - US Crude: Retail trader data shows 50.59% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.02 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Nov 17 when Oil - US Crude traded near 4,158.50, price has moved 7.01% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 10.21% higher than yesterday and 12.91% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 7.80% lower than yesterday and 11.63% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Oil - US Crude prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long Oil - US Crude for the first time since Nov 17, 2020 when Oil - US Crude traded near 4,158.50. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Oil - US Crude-bearish contrarian trading bias.