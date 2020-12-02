News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
News
Euro Rate Forecast: Bullish Breakouts Abound - Levels for EUR/CHF, EUR/JPY, EUR/USD
2020-12-01 16:51:00
Euro Outlook: EUR/USD Hitting Resistance, EUR/GBP Upside Faded
2020-12-01 09:15:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
News
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Oil - US Crude for the first time since Nov 17, 2020 when Oil - US Crude traded near 4,158.50.
2020-12-02 08:23:00
Crude Oil Prices Eye Deeper Pullback on OPEC+ Doubts, Rising Stockpiles
2020-12-02 07:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
News
Dow Jones Forecast for the Week Ahead
2020-12-01 21:15:00
Dow and Dollar Enter December with Technical Breaks and Temptation
2020-12-01 05:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
News
Gold (XAUUSD) Price Rebound May be Short-Lived as Resistance Lies Ahead
2020-12-02 09:35:00
Gold Price, S&P 500, AUD/USD Forecast: How Might Retail Traders Behave Next?
2020-12-02 05:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Gains Reversed on Trade Talk Pessimism
2020-12-02 09:00:00
British Pound Technical Analysis: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP, GBP/NZD
2020-12-02 03:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
News
USD/JPY Forecast: Yen Remains Robust with Bleak Dollar Outlook
2020-12-01 13:00:00
USD/JPY at Key Resistance, RBA Rate Decision May Set Market Mood
2020-12-01 00:00:00
British Pound sinks as EU Brexit negotiator Barnier says there may not be an EU/UK deal

Real Time News
  Several member states open to continuing talks after December 31st deadline if a good deal can't be reached by then, according to a Senior EU Diplomat $GBP
  Adds that some EU member states have become jittery as the Brexit endgame nears $GBP
  EU Diplomat says still unclear if negotiators can bridge gaps on 3 key issues $GBP
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Oil - US Crude for the first time since Nov 17, 2020 when Oil - US Crude traded near 4,158.50.

2020-12-02 08:23:00
Research, Research Team
Oil - US Crude Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 11.63% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

Oil - US Crude

BEARISH

50.59%

49.41%

10.21% Daily

12.91% Weekly

-7.80% Daily

-11.63% Weekly

0.51% Daily

-0.71% Weekly

Oil - US Crude: Retail trader data shows 50.59% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.02 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Nov 17 when Oil - US Crude traded near 4,158.50, price has moved 7.01% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 10.21% higher than yesterday and 12.91% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 7.80% lower than yesterday and 11.63% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Oil - US Crude prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long Oil - US Crude for the first time since Nov 17, 2020 when Oil - US Crude traded near 4,158.50. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Oil - US Crude-bearish contrarian trading bias.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Rates

Oil - Brent Crude