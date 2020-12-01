GBP/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/JPY for the first time since Nov 24, 2020 09:00 GMT when GBP/JPY traded near 139.63.

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
News
Euro Outlook: EUR/USD Hitting Resistance, EUR/GBP Upside Faded
2020-12-01 09:15:00
Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & Bitcoin Technical Trade Levels
2020-11-30 16:36:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
News
Nikkei 225, ASX 200 Attempt to Defy Gravity as S&P 500 Futures Turn Positive
2020-12-01 01:30:00
Crude Oil Prices Retreat ahead of OPEC+ Meeting, US Blacklists CNOOC
2020-11-30 06:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
News
Dow and Dollar Enter December with Technical Breaks and Temptation
2020-12-01 05:00:00
Dow Jones, DAX 30, FTSE 100 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2020-11-28 16:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
News
Gold Price Rebounds Ahead of July Low to Pull RSI Out of Oversold Zone
2020-12-01 15:00:00
Gold Prices May See a Technical Rebound Amid an Overall Bearish Trend
2020-12-01 06:06:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Rallying on Hopes of Brexit Trade Deal
2020-12-01 10:30:00
British Pound Forecast: Breakout Potential Remains for EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY, GBP/USD
2020-11-30 20:27:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
News
USD/JPY Forecast: Yen Remains Robust with Bleak Dollar Outlook
2020-12-01 13:00:00
USD/JPY at Key Resistance, RBA Rate Decision May Set Market Mood
2020-12-01 00:00:00
Real Time News
  • Reports that a bipartisan group of senators is ready to pitch a new program that will be $908 bln with $180 federal unemployment and $300 bln to the PPP (for $300 week in jobless benefits for up to four months). Still far from what the House Dems have sought north of $2 tln
  • The faster-than-expected slip from the ISM manufacturing activity report is not itself a signal for serious concern, but if the service sector update later this week does similar, the implications for the US will be more troubling into the third Covid wave https://t.co/4dzdiyxo2c
  • FTSE 100 - 50% Fib holds and 50-/200-sdma golden cross-forming...#ftse #ftse100 #stocks @DailyFXTeam https://t.co/ic1nU7RlHZ
  • 🇺🇸 Construction Spending MoM (OCT) Actual: 1.3% Expected: 0.8% Previous: -0.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-01
  • 🇺🇸 Construction Spending MoM (OCT) Actual: 1.3% Expected: 0.8% Previous: 0.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-01
  • 🇺🇸 ISM Manufacturing Prices (NOV) Actual: 65.4 Expected: 65 Previous: 65.5 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-01
  • 🇺🇸 ISM Manufacturing PMI (NOV) Actual: 57.5 Expected: 58 Previous: 59.3 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-01
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 93.92%, while traders in NZD/USD are at opposite extremes with 75.21%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/DqPD7PEJRO
  • Let's see if Mr. Powell's tone changes as he is questioned on financial aid and the economic outlook with a new administration coming in and after the Treasury clawed back emergency program funds last week
  • Commodities Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 4.55% Gold: 1.92% Oil - US Crude: -0.81% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/IGcLD0jmD0
GBP/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/JPY for the first time since Nov 24, 2020 09:00 GMT when GBP/JPY traded near 139.63.

GBP/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/JPY for the first time since Nov 24, 2020 09:00 GMT when GBP/JPY traded near 139.63.

2020-12-01 14:23:00
Research, Research Team
GBP/JPY Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 23.68% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

GBP/JPY

BEARISH

50.60%

49.40%

6.83% Daily

-10.00% Weekly

-7.35% Daily

-23.68% Weekly

-0.68% Daily

-17.32% Weekly

GBP/JPY: Retail trader data shows 50.60% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.02 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Nov 24 when GBP/JPY traded near 139.63, price has moved 0.17% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 6.83% higher than yesterday and 10.00% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 7.35% lower than yesterday and 23.68% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests GBP/JPY prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/JPY for the first time since Nov 24, 2020 09:00 GMT when GBP/JPY traded near 139.63. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger GBP/JPY-bearish contrarian trading bias.

