EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/GBP for the first time since Nov 20, 2020 15:00 GMT when EUR/GBP traded near 0.89.

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD at Risk as ECB Signals Recalibration of Monetary Policy Tools
2020-11-27 07:30:00
How to Trade the Impact of Politics on Global Financial Markets
2020-11-27 03:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Outlook: Oil Price Volatility to Rise Amid Key OPEC Meeting
2020-11-27 12:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Break Key Chart Resistance as Vaccine Rally Heats Up
2020-11-25 07:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow, Gold, Tesla: What Different Markets Say About the Outlook for Risk Trends
2020-11-26 03:00:00
Dow Jones Pullback May Cool a Rally in Nikkei 225, Straits Times Index
2020-11-26 02:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Gold in Free-fall – XAU/USD Breakdown Levels
2020-11-27 16:00:00
Implied Volatility: What is it & Why Should Traders Care?
2020-11-27 13:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sterling (GBP) Weekly Outlook - Friction when Technicals and Fundamentals Collide
2020-11-27 17:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest - Hitting Resistance as Brexit Talks Continue
2020-11-27 09:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Eyes Fresh Two-Year Low as VIX Falls
2020-11-24 22:30:00
Japanese Yen May Fall on GSA Joe Biden Transition, GBP/USD Eyes Resistance
2020-11-24 00:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Commodities Update: As of 21:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 1.48% Gold: -1.28% Silver: -2.80% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/pbfmvnsvuu
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 93.65%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 78.02%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/NL3bVphnYH
  • Indices Update: As of 21:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: FTSE 100: 0.64% Germany 30: 0.04% US 500: 0.00% Wall Street: 0.00% France 40: -0.02% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/uZ1HjcIJ4q
  • GBP/USD continues to fail around the 1.3400 level and is unlikely to make a confirmed break higher ahead of any trade talk confirmation. Get your $GBPUSD technical analysis from @nickcawley1 here:https://t.co/EWLFXK1q3q https://t.co/4XSSNxobMo
  • The Gold price sell-off has broken below key technical barriers and leaves the outlook for XAU/USD weighted to the downside heading into the close of the month. Get your $XAUUSD technical analysis from @MBForex here:https://t.co/3YLcAFlr5f https://t.co/1uFb9UkDvV
  • Commodities Update: As of 19:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 1.48% Gold: -1.28% Silver: -2.80% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/OvThGydQBs
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 93.65%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 78.02%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/Yq6wLxhblV
  • Vaccine Optimism Sparks 28% Increase in Oil Prices. Get your #crudeoil market update from @JMcQueenFX here:https://t.co/F3AlSkniXk https://t.co/qevY4Gh6o9
  • Indices Update: As of 19:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: FTSE 100: 0.51% US 500: 0.47% Wall Street: 0.26% Germany 30: -0.15% France 40: -0.19% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/wxM2SJQrDE
  • EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/GBP for the first time since Nov 20, 2020 15:00 GMT when EUR/GBP traded near 0.89. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to EUR/GBP strength. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/ouaMBSjKk2
EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/GBP for the first time since Nov 20, 2020 15:00 GMT when EUR/GBP traded near 0.89.

EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/GBP for the first time since Nov 20, 2020 15:00 GMT when EUR/GBP traded near 0.89.

2020-11-27 18:23:00
Research, Research Team
Share:
EUR/GBP Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 0.68% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

EUR/GBP

BULLISH

49.19%

50.81%

-22.50% Daily

-16.76% Weekly

0.00% Daily

-0.68% Weekly

-12.50% Daily

-9.30% Weekly

EUR/GBP: Retail trader data shows 49.19% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.03 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Nov 20 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.89, price has moved 0.74% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 22.50% lower than yesterday and 16.76% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is unchanged than yesterday and 0.68% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests EUR/GBP prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/GBP for the first time since Nov 20, 2020 15:00 GMT when EUR/GBP traded near 0.89. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/GBP-bullish contrarian trading bias.

Advertisement

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/CHF for the first time since Nov 16, 2020 08:00 GMT when EUR/CHF traded near 1.08.
EUR/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/CHF for the first time since Nov 16, 2020 08:00 GMT when EUR/CHF traded near 1.08.
2020-11-24 01:23:00
EUR/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/JPY for the first time since Nov 09, 2020 12:00 GMT when EUR/JPY traded near 124.31.
EUR/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/JPY for the first time since Nov 09, 2020 12:00 GMT when EUR/JPY traded near 124.31.
2020-11-18 16:23:00
FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long FTSE 100 for the first time since Nov 10, 2020 09:00 GMT when FTSE 100 traded near 6,275.20.
FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long FTSE 100 for the first time since Nov 10, 2020 09:00 GMT when FTSE 100 traded near 6,275.20.
2020-11-17 12:23:00
Gold IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Gold since Oct 30 when Gold traded near 1,878.85.
Gold IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Gold since Oct 30 when Gold traded near 1,878.85.
2020-11-09 17:23:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/GBP
Bullish