EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/GBP for the first time since Nov 20, 2020 15:00 GMT when EUR/GBP traded near 0.89.
Number of traders net-short has decreased by 0.68% from last week.
SYMBOL
TRADING BIAS
NET-LONG%
NET-SHORT%
CHANGE IN LONGS
CHANGE IN SHORTS
CHANGE IN OI
BULLISH
49.19%
50.81%
-22.50% Daily
-16.76% Weekly
0.00% Daily
-0.68% Weekly
-12.50% Daily
-9.30% Weekly
EUR/GBP: Retail trader data shows 49.19% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.03 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Nov 20 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.89, price has moved 0.74% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 22.50% lower than yesterday and 16.76% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is unchanged than yesterday and 0.68% lower from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests EUR/GBP prices may continue to rise.
Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/GBP for the first time since Nov 20, 2020 15:00 GMT when EUR/GBP traded near 0.89. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/GBP-bullish contrarian trading bias.
