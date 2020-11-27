EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/GBP for the first time since Nov 20, 2020 15:00 GMT when EUR/GBP traded near 0.89.

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 0.68% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI EUR/GBP BULLISH 49.19% 50.81% -22.50% Daily -16.76% Weekly 0.00% Daily -0.68% Weekly -12.50% Daily -9.30% Weekly

EUR/GBP: Retail trader data shows 49.19% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.03 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Nov 20 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.89, price has moved 0.74% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 22.50% lower than yesterday and 16.76% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is unchanged than yesterday and 0.68% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests EUR/GBP prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/GBP for the first time since Nov 20, 2020 15:00 GMT when EUR/GBP traded near 0.89. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/GBP-bullish contrarian trading bias.