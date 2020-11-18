EUR/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/JPY for the first time since Nov 09, 2020 12:00 GMT when EUR/JPY traded near 124.31.

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
News
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rangebound, EUR/GBP Pushes Lower
2020-11-18 12:00:00
S&P 500 Doesn’t Take Tesla Charge, EURUSD Nears Range Boundary as Stimulus Discussed
2020-11-18 06:00:00
Oil - US Crude
News
Implied Volatility: What is it & Why Should Traders Care?
2020-11-18 15:15:00
ASX 200 Defies Gravity as Dow Jones Falls, Thailand Rate Decision in Focus
2020-11-18 02:00:00
News
S&P 500, Dow Jones to Hit New Highs? Retail Bets Paint Cautious View
2020-11-18 06:00:00
ASX 200 Defies Gravity as Dow Jones Falls, Thailand Rate Decision in Focus
2020-11-18 02:00:00
News
Gold Prices to Watch as September Range Remains Intact
2020-11-18 16:30:00
Implied Volatility: What is it & Why Should Traders Care?
2020-11-18 15:15:00
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Trend Higher May Persist After UK Inflation Data
2020-11-18 09:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD
2020-11-17 19:30:00
News
US Dollar Sell-Off Continues, USDJPY Falls Back Below 104.00
2020-11-18 09:51:00
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Slides as Treasury Yields Retreat
2020-11-17 15:17:00
Real Time News
  • French Official says EU may approve budget without all states, adds that deal with Hungary and Poland is a priority $EUR
  • Australian Dollar Forecast: #Aussie Rally at Risk into Resistance - $AUDUSD Levels - https://t.co/oyOPCzEwRu https://t.co/SUgvpGpS25
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Fed Bullard Speech due at 18:20 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-11-18
  • Fed's Williams: -Seeing some slowing in consumer spending -Full recovery will still take years to happen -Vaccine news gives optimism for future -Fed will use all of its tools to get economy back on track
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.43%, while traders in NZD/USD are at opposite extremes with 72.33%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/KXGpYdxVaE
  • The US dollar continues to lose value and is now nearing levels last seen in April 2018 as sellers dominate recent price action. Get your $USD market update from @nickcawley1 here: https://t.co/EaeRhfaTbH https://t.co/6dlterG3k4
  • Commodities Update: As of 17:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 1.50% Silver: 0.07% Gold: -0.07% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/eTf9ZXgjfp
  • Fed's Williams: -Fiscal support has been critically important -Expiring fiscal aid will slow economy in months ahead $USD $SPX $XAUUSD
  • Forex Update: As of 17:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.69% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.45% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.43% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.34% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.25% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.07% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/raGyiIV4yu
  • Indices Update: As of 17:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 0.26% US 500: 0.16% France 40: 0.07% Germany 30: -0.02% FTSE 100: -0.05% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/LTMP3hkMsK
EUR/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/JPY for the first time since Nov 09, 2020 12:00 GMT when EUR/JPY traded near 124.31.

2020-11-18 16:23:00
Research, Research Team
Share:
EUR/JPY Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 11.20% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

EUR/JPY

BEARISH

50.78%

49.22%

22.01% Daily

39.15% Weekly

-7.04% Daily

-11.20% Weekly

5.75% Daily

8.78% Weekly

EUR/JPY: Retail trader data shows 50.78% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.03 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Nov 09 when EUR/JPY traded near 124.31, price has moved 0.97% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 22.01% higher than yesterday and 39.15% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 7.04% lower than yesterday and 11.20% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests EUR/JPY prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/JPY for the first time since Nov 09, 2020 12:00 GMT when EUR/JPY traded near 124.31. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/JPY-bearish contrarian trading bias.

