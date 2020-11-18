EUR/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/JPY for the first time since Nov 09, 2020 12:00 GMT when EUR/JPY traded near 124.31.
SYMBOL
TRADING BIAS
NET-LONG%
NET-SHORT%
CHANGE IN LONGS
CHANGE IN SHORTS
CHANGE IN OI
BEARISH
50.78%
49.22%
22.01% Daily
39.15% Weekly
-7.04% Daily
-11.20% Weekly
5.75% Daily
8.78% Weekly
EUR/JPY: Retail trader data shows 50.78% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.03 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Nov 09 when EUR/JPY traded near 124.31, price has moved 0.97% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 22.01% higher than yesterday and 39.15% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 7.04% lower than yesterday and 11.20% lower from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests EUR/JPY prices may continue to fall.
Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/JPY for the first time since Nov 09, 2020 12:00 GMT when EUR/JPY traded near 124.31. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/JPY-bearish contrarian trading bias.
