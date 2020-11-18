EUR/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/JPY for the first time since Nov 09, 2020 12:00 GMT when EUR/JPY traded near 124.31.

French Official says EU may approve budget without all states, adds that deal with Hungary and Poland is a priority $EUR

Australian Dollar Forecast: #Aussie Rally at Risk into Resistance - $AUDUSD Levels

Heads Up:🇺🇸 Fed Bullard Speech due at 18:20 GMT (15min)

Fed's Williams: -Seeing some slowing in consumer spending -Full recovery will still take years to happen -Vaccine news gives optimism for future -Fed will use all of its tools to get economy back on track

IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.43%, while traders in NZD/USD are at opposite extremes with 72.33%.

The US dollar continues to lose value and is now nearing levels last seen in April 2018 as sellers dominate recent price action.

Commodities Update: As of 17:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 1.50% Silver: 0.07% Gold: -0.07%

Fed's Williams: -Fiscal support has been critically important -Expiring fiscal aid will slow economy in months ahead $USD $SPX $XAUUSD

Forex Update: As of 17:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.69% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.45% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.43% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.34% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.25% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.07%