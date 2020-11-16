EUR/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long EUR/CHF since Nov 29 when EUR/CHF traded near 1.10.

Number of traders net-short has increased by 114.67% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI EUR/CHF BULLISH 44.48% 55.52% 2.38% Daily -36.76% Weekly 22.90% Daily 114.67% Weekly 12.84% Daily 3.94% Weekly

EUR/CHF: Retail trader data shows 44.48% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.25 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long EUR/CHF since Nov 29 when EUR/CHF traded near 1.10. The number of traders net-long is 2.38% higher than yesterday and 36.76% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 22.90% higher than yesterday and 114.67% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests EUR/CHF prices may continue to rise.

Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/CHF-bullish contrarian trading bias.