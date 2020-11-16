EUR/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long EUR/CHF since Nov 29 when EUR/CHF traded near 1.10.

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

News
Weekly US Dollar Technical Forecast:Keeping the Bears at Bay, Range Persists
2020-11-16 08:00:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD May Extend Last Week's Losses
2020-11-15 00:00:00
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Nasdaq, Crude Oil, OPEC, GBP/USD, Brexit Talks
2020-11-15 16:00:00
Crude Oil Forecast: JMMC, Lockdowns, Vaccine News in Focus
2020-11-14 06:00:00
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Nasdaq, Crude Oil, OPEC, GBP/USD, Brexit Talks
2020-11-16 13:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Nasdaq, Crude Oil, OPEC, GBP/USD, Brexit Talks
2020-11-15 16:00:00
News
Gold Prices Testing Key Resistance as Vaccine Optimism Fades
2020-11-16 07:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD May Remain Afloat Despite Covid Vaccine Hopes
2020-11-14 18:00:00
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Nasdaq, Crude Oil, OPEC, GBP/USD, Brexit Talks
2020-11-16 13:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Post-Brexit Trade Talks Continue but No-Deal Fears Remain
2020-11-16 09:25:00
News
Weekly US Dollar Technical Forecast:Keeping the Bears at Bay, Range Persists
2020-11-16 08:00:00
USD/JPY Technical Outlook Appears Neutral to Negative in Week Ahead
2020-11-14 15:00:00
Moderna COVID vaccine candidate meets primary efficacy endpoint, efficacy of 94.5%

  • A rally of more than 4.4% off the September lows takes Sterling into a key resistance pivot at the yearly open. Get your $GBPUSD technical analysis from @MBForex here:https://t.co/cUYvmjMzfr https://t.co/FXRh8HWUJ4
  • ECB's de Cos*
  • Indices Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: 2.04% FTSE 100: 1.68% Wall Street: 1.42% Germany 30: 0.97% US 500: 0.81% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/6e3Q6OHQAo
  • ECB's De says FX moves between USD and EUR is something to worry about $EUR
  • Hungary's Orban says will veto EU budget and recovery fund vote $EUR
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.97%, while traders in NZD/USD are at opposite extremes with 73.00%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/2cR9aw1akZ
  • LIVE NOW: Join Technical Strategist @MBForex for his Weekly Strategy Webinar to review the setups we're tracking into the open! https://t.co/chKtG7waxH
  • DailyFX Weekly Strategy Webinar starting in 13mins! https://t.co/lxd5fZnn4H
  • Forex Update: As of 13:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇦CAD: 0.38% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.29% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.28% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.21% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.22% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.31% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/aZ580wqCil
  • Heads Up:💶 ECB Mersch Speech due at 13:30 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-11-16
EUR/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long EUR/CHF since Nov 29 when EUR/CHF traded near 1.10.

2020-11-16 12:23:00
Research, Research Team
EUR/CHF Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has increased by 114.67% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

EUR/CHF

BULLISH

44.48%

55.52%

2.38% Daily

-36.76% Weekly

22.90% Daily

114.67% Weekly

12.84% Daily

3.94% Weekly

EUR/CHF: Retail trader data shows 44.48% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.25 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long EUR/CHF since Nov 29 when EUR/CHF traded near 1.10. The number of traders net-long is 2.38% higher than yesterday and 36.76% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 22.90% higher than yesterday and 114.67% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests EUR/CHF prices may continue to rise.

Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/CHF-bullish contrarian trading bias.

