EUR/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/CHF for the first time since Jun 11, 2020 when EUR/CHF traded near 1.07.

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Slides Lower as Weak German Economic Sentiment Sparks New Recession Fears
2020-11-10 10:26:00
Post-Election Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/MXN, AUD/USD & Gold
2020-11-09 16:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Hang Seng and ASX 200 Rise on Vaccine Hopes, Tech Drags Nasdaq Lower
2020-11-10 01:30:00
Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Swoons as Crude Oil Price Surges
2020-11-09 16:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Will Trade Wars Persist After the US Election?
2020-11-09 22:50:00
Dow Jones Forecast: Covid Vaccine May Breathe New Life Into DJIA
2020-11-09 21:05:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price (XAUUSD) Forecast - Shackled By Bearish Engulfing Candle, US Real Yields
2020-11-10 12:00:00
Gold Prices Regain Strength After Falling 4.5% as Vaccine Enthusiasm Fades
2020-11-10 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Stable, UK Redundancies At Record High
2020-11-10 09:00:00
Post-Election Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/MXN, AUD/USD & Gold
2020-11-09 16:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 Outstrips Nasdaq on Pfizer News, Dollar Lacking Direction After Biden Win
2020-11-10 04:15:00
USD/JPY May Rise on Vaccine Hopes Despite Election Dispute, Chinese CPI Eyed
2020-11-10 01:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Gold remains under pressure despite a small pick-up from Monday’s low print at $1,850/oz.Get your $XAUUSD market update from @nickcawley1 here:https://t.co/nTlmoENYfN https://t.co/YvAvUgs79j
  • Commodities Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 1.88% Gold: 0.91% Silver: 0.78% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/l4Nj2n6ThI
  • $Gold in March, as covid was getting priced in, Gold prices lost almost 15% in a week (3/9-3/16) Gold then rallied by > 42% into the Aug high yesterday, Gold gave back > 5%, finding support at a big spot on the chart https://t.co/OJYntJ6iN8
  • $USD support test, kind of lost in the shuffle with everything else on the open this week. https://t.co/pV438D6WUJ
  • EU Council and EP negotiators reach political budget agreement, clearing hurdle to unlock EUR 1.8trillion budget and stimulus $EUR
  • Indices Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: 1.34% FTSE 100: 1.27% Wall Street: 0.47% Germany 30: 0.46% US 500: -0.32% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/eJGOVjtxyo
  • Democrat Joe Biden wins the presidency, but Republican control of the Senate means gridlock is back in Washington, D.C. Further, Democrats may have lost their best shot at controlling the Senate until 2028. Get your market update from @CVecchioFX here:https://t.co/d6hDW0ttTh https://t.co/ve320B9853
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.54%, while traders in NZD/USD are at opposite extremes with 76.97%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/3bNUoPwOP6
  • EUR/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/CHF for the first time since Jun 11, 2020 when EUR/CHF traded near 1.07. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to EUR/CHF strength. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/J1g05vrIJs
  • Forex Update: As of 13:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇬🇧GBP: 0.57% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.06% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.05% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.12% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.21% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.28% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/iuHlWQgkLi
EUR/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/CHF for the first time since Jun 11, 2020 when EUR/CHF traded near 1.07.

EUR/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/CHF for the first time since Jun 11, 2020 when EUR/CHF traded near 1.07.

2020-11-10 13:23:00
Research, Research Team
Share:
EUR/CHF Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has increased by 27.55% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

EUR/CHF

BULLISH

49.80%

50.20%

-29.14% Daily

-39.81% Weekly

60.26% Daily

27.55% Weekly

-1.58% Daily

-18.09% Weekly

EUR/CHF: Retail trader data shows 49.80% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.01 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Jun 11 when EUR/CHF traded near 1.07, price has moved 1.44% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 29.14% lower than yesterday and 39.81% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 60.26% higher than yesterday and 27.55% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests EUR/CHF prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/CHF for the first time since Jun 11, 2020 when EUR/CHF traded near 1.07. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/CHF-bullish contrarian trading bias.

Advertisement

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Gold since Oct 30 when Gold traded near 1,878.85.
Gold IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Gold since Oct 30 when Gold traded near 1,878.85.
2020-11-09 17:23:00
FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short FTSE 100 for the first time since Aug 13, 2020 when FTSE 100 traded near 6,189.00.
FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short FTSE 100 for the first time since Aug 13, 2020 when FTSE 100 traded near 6,189.00.
2020-11-09 15:23:00
EUR/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/JPY for the first time since Oct 30, 2020 when EUR/JPY traded near 121.92.
EUR/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/JPY for the first time since Oct 30, 2020 when EUR/JPY traded near 121.92.
2020-11-09 13:23:00
USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long USD/CAD since Oct 15 when USD/CAD traded near 1.32.
USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long USD/CAD since Oct 15 when USD/CAD traded near 1.32.
2020-11-05 00:23:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/CHF
Bullish