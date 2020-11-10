EUR/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/CHF for the first time since Jun 11, 2020 when EUR/CHF traded near 1.07.
Number of traders net-short has increased by 27.55% from last week.
SYMBOL
TRADING BIAS
NET-LONG%
NET-SHORT%
CHANGE IN LONGS
CHANGE IN SHORTS
CHANGE IN OI
BULLISH
49.80%
50.20%
-29.14% Daily
-39.81% Weekly
60.26% Daily
27.55% Weekly
-1.58% Daily
-18.09% Weekly
EUR/CHF: Retail trader data shows 49.80% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.01 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Jun 11 when EUR/CHF traded near 1.07, price has moved 1.44% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 29.14% lower than yesterday and 39.81% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 60.26% higher than yesterday and 27.55% higher from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests EUR/CHF prices may continue to rise.
Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/CHF for the first time since Jun 11, 2020 when EUR/CHF traded near 1.07. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/CHF-bullish contrarian trading bias.
DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.