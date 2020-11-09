Gold IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Gold since Oct 30 when Gold traded near 1,878.85.

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
News
Post-Election Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/MXN, AUD/USD & Gold
2020-11-09 16:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Gold, US Dollar, US Election Aftermath, Where to?
2020-11-09 14:10:00
Oil - US Crude
News
Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Swoons as Crude Oil Price Surges
2020-11-09 16:30:00
Weekly Crude Oil Technical Forecast: Rangebound and Down
2020-11-09 13:30:00
Wall Street
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Gold, US Dollar, US Election Aftermath, Where to?
2020-11-09 14:10:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Gold, US Dollar, US Election Aftermath, Where to?
2020-11-08 16:00:00
Gold
News
Gold Price Forecast: XAU Slammed to Support on Covid Vaccine News
2020-11-09 19:30:00
2020-11-09 17:23:00
GBP/USD
News
Post-Election Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/MXN, AUD/USD & Gold
2020-11-09 16:30:00
British Pound Outlook: Looming Brexit Deadline May Weigh on GBP/USD
2020-11-09 07:30:00
USD/JPY
News
USD/JPY Price Analysis: USDJPY Rockets Higher after Vaccine Optimism
2020-11-09 18:00:00
Post-Election Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/MXN, AUD/USD & Gold
2020-11-09 16:30:00
Real Time News
  • Commodities Update: As of 19:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.04% Gold: -4.43% Silver: -6.43% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/zlg4dTocMX
  • Gold Price Forecast: XAU Slammed to Support on Covid Vaccine News https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/session_briefing/daily_fundamentals/2020/11/09/Gold-Price-Forecast-XAU-Slammed-to-Support-on-Covid-Vaccine-News.html https://t.co/OoGgW8Ruyz
  • USD/JPY shoots above 105.00 and looking to test descending trendline. Get your $USDJPY market update from @RichardSnowFX here: https://t.co/Cn5nD092zK https://t.co/mFJ2TIp47D
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.47%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 75.86%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/tfaP041jwl
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Fed Harker Speech due at 19:20 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-11-09
  • Indices Update: As of 19:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 4.82% US 500: 3.08% FTSE 100: -0.01% France 40: -0.14% Germany 30: -0.20% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/u17aMCdGzZ
  • USD/CAD price action plummets to fresh yearly lows as the Canadian Dollar surges with oil. Get your $USDCAD market update from @RichDvorakFX here:https://t.co/WMcaUu2pX8 https://t.co/yJaX0GOSBj
  • $USDJPY's rally today was the biggest since March 19th. Thus far hasn't done much to rebalance net long retail positioning on the pair from its extreme. Sentiment standings: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment?ref-author=Kicklighter&CHID=9&QPID=917719 https://t.co/7IpzOJGgcN
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Fed Mester Speech due at 18:30 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-11-09
  • Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Swoons as Crude Oil Surges -via @DailyFX $USDCAD plummeted to fresh yearly lows this morning as the Loonie soared with crude oil in response to encouraging coronavirus vaccine news. Link to Analysis: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2020/11/09/canadian-dollar-outlook-usd-cad-swoons-as-crude-oil-price-surges.html #FX #OOTT #Trading https://t.co/CAtKI7BRpp
Gold IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Gold since Oct 30 when Gold traded near 1,878.85.

2020-11-09 17:23:00
Research, Research Team
Gold Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 24.17% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

Gold

BEARISH

84.80%

15.20%

9.35% Daily

-3.77% Weekly

-36.14% Daily

-24.17% Weekly

-1.34% Daily

-7.55% Weekly

Gold: Retail trader data shows 84.80% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 5.58 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Gold since Oct 30 when Gold traded near 1,878.85. The number of traders net-long is 9.35% higher than yesterday and 3.77% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 36.14% lower than yesterday and 24.17% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Gold prices may continue to fall.

Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Gold-bearish contrarian trading bias.

