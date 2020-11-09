Gold IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Gold since Oct 30 when Gold traded near 1,878.85.
Number of traders net-short has decreased by 24.17% from last week.
SYMBOL
TRADING BIAS
NET-LONG%
NET-SHORT%
CHANGE IN LONGS
CHANGE IN SHORTS
CHANGE IN OI
BEARISH
84.80%
15.20%
9.35% Daily
-3.77% Weekly
-36.14% Daily
-24.17% Weekly
-1.34% Daily
-7.55% Weekly
Gold: Retail trader data shows 84.80% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 5.58 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Gold since Oct 30 when Gold traded near 1,878.85. The number of traders net-long is 9.35% higher than yesterday and 3.77% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 36.14% lower than yesterday and 24.17% lower from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Gold prices may continue to fall.
Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Gold-bearish contrarian trading bias.
DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.