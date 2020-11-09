EUR/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/JPY for the first time since Oct 30, 2020 when EUR/JPY traded near 121.92.

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Gold, US Dollar, US Election Aftermath, Where to?
2020-11-09 14:10:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Gold, US Dollar, US Election Aftermath, Where to?
2020-11-08 16:00:00
Weekly Crude Oil Technical Forecast: Rangebound and Down
2020-11-09 13:30:00
Crude Oil Prices Walk a Tightrope on Biden Victory, Falling USD
2020-11-09 06:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Gold, US Dollar, US Election Aftermath, Where to?
2020-11-09 14:10:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Gold, US Dollar, US Election Aftermath, Where to?
2020-11-08 16:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Gold, US Dollar, US Election Aftermath, Where to?
2020-11-09 14:10:00
Coronavirus Vaccine: Pfizer says COVID Vaccine is More Than 90% Effective, S&P 500 Spikes
2020-11-09 12:13:00
British Pound Outlook: Looming Brexit Deadline May Weigh on GBP/USD
2020-11-09 07:30:00
Sterling (GBP) Weekly Outlook - Brexit Deadline Nears as UK PM Johnson Comes Under the Spotlight
2020-11-07 21:00:00
Japanese Yen May Rise on Covid-19 Lockdowns, Trump Legal Challenges
2020-11-07 15:00:00
USD/JPY - A Fresh Eight-Month Low Ahead of US Jobs Report as Vote Count Continues in Key States
2020-11-06 10:30:00
Equities Soar as Pfizer says Coronavirus Vaccine is more than 90% effective

Real Time News
  • Market reaction - Equities soar, particularly beaten down small-caps (Russell 2000 hit limit up) - Nasdaq 100 underperforms, given it had been notable beneficiary during pandemic - Gold longs liquidated (-3.8%) - Oil shorts squeezed (+10%) - High-beta & EM FX soaring https://t.co/1lKKw2gxLl
  • Heads Up:🇬🇧 BoE Haldane Speech due at 14:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-11-09
  • Novavax COVID Vaccine candidate has received FDA fast track designation
  • Risk markets continue to soar after the Pfizer announcement, while traditional risk-haven assets collapse. Get your market update here from @JMcQueenFX here: https://t.co/XhtH6UWtiu https://t.co/72JHKJ9YIZ
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.49%, while traders in EUR/USD are at opposite extremes with 73.37%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/RecPlyqssc
  • LIVE NOW: Join Technical Strategist @MBForex for his Weekly Strategy Webinar to review the setups we're tracking into the open! https://t.co/chKtG7waxH
  • EUR/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/JPY for the first time since Oct 30, 2020 when EUR/JPY traded near 121.92. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to EUR/JPY strength. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/2ZtPCu2L3Z
  • EU gives green light to trigger $4bln tariff strike on the US in retaliation over aid to Boeing
  • US President-Elect says Pfizer's news does not change urgent reality that masks, distancing and other health measures are needed well into 2021
  • Forex Update: As of 13:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.96% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.86% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.79% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.07% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.75% 🇯🇵JPY: -1.50% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/ikXTjMjWbb
EUR/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/JPY for the first time since Oct 30, 2020 when EUR/JPY traded near 121.92.

EUR/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/JPY for the first time since Oct 30, 2020 when EUR/JPY traded near 121.92.

2020-11-09 13:23:00
Research, Research Team
Share:
EUR/JPY Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 23.22% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

EUR/JPY

BULLISH

46.78%

53.22%

-29.22% Daily

-42.63% Weekly

-4.98% Daily

-23.22% Weekly

-18.10% Daily

-33.71% Weekly

EUR/JPY: Retail trader data shows 46.78% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.14 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Oct 30 when EUR/JPY traded near 121.92, price has moved 2.24% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 29.22% lower than yesterday and 42.63% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 4.98% lower than yesterday and 23.22% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests EUR/JPY prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/JPY for the first time since Oct 30, 2020 when EUR/JPY traded near 121.92. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/JPY-bullish contrarian trading bias.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

