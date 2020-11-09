EUR/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/JPY for the first time since Oct 30, 2020 when EUR/JPY traded near 121.92.

Market reaction - Equities soar, particularly beaten down small-caps (Russell 2000 hit limit up) - Nasdaq 100 underperforms, given it had been notable beneficiary during pandemic - Gold longs liquidated (-3.8%) - Oil shorts squeezed (+10%) - High-beta & EM FX soaring https://t.co/1lKKw2gxLl

Novavax COVID Vaccine candidate has received FDA fast track designation

EU gives green light to trigger $4bln tariff strike on the US in retaliation over aid to Boeing

US President-Elect says Pfizer's news does not change urgent reality that masks, distancing and other health measures are needed well into 2021