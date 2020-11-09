EUR/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/JPY for the first time since Oct 30, 2020 when EUR/JPY traded near 121.92.
SYMBOL
TRADING BIAS
NET-LONG%
NET-SHORT%
CHANGE IN LONGS
CHANGE IN SHORTS
CHANGE IN OI
BULLISH
46.78%
53.22%
-29.22% Daily
-42.63% Weekly
-4.98% Daily
-23.22% Weekly
-18.10% Daily
-33.71% Weekly
EUR/JPY: Retail trader data shows 46.78% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.14 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Oct 30 when EUR/JPY traded near 121.92, price has moved 2.24% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 29.22% lower than yesterday and 42.63% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 4.98% lower than yesterday and 23.22% lower from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests EUR/JPY prices may continue to rise.
Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/JPY-bullish contrarian trading bias.
