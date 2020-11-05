USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long USD/CAD since Oct 15 when USD/CAD traded near 1.32.
SYMBOL
TRADING BIAS
NET-LONG%
NET-SHORT%
CHANGE IN LONGS
CHANGE IN SHORTS
CHANGE IN OI
BEARISH
81.83%
18.17%
10.43% Daily
32.29% Weekly
-21.23% Daily
-69.48% Weekly
2.92% Daily
-17.62% Weekly
USD/CAD: Retail trader data shows 81.83% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 4.50 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long USD/CAD since Oct 15 when USD/CAD traded near 1.32. The number of traders net-long is 10.43% higher than yesterday and 32.29% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 21.23% lower than yesterday and 69.48% lower from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests USD/CAD prices may continue to fall.
Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger USD/CAD-bearish contrarian trading bias.
