Germany 30 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Germany 30 for the first time since Oct 20, 2020 when Germany 30 traded near 12,759.20.

EUR/USD
News
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Volatility Ramps into Election Day
2020-11-03 16:30:00
Sentiment Data Sending Bullish Signal for USD vs EUR Pre-Election, Bearish for SPX
2020-11-03 12:30:00
Oil - US Crude
News
Crude Oil Prices Ripe for Rebound One Day Ahead of Presidential Election?
2020-11-03 00:00:00
Election Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD & Gold
2020-11-02 16:00:00
Wall Street
News
Trump Vs. Biden on Economies and Markets
2020-11-03 10:00:00
Will Trade Wars Persist After the US Election?
2020-11-03 06:00:00
Gold
News
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Threatens Election-Night Breakout
2020-11-03 19:30:00
Trump Vs. Biden on Economies and Markets
2020-11-03 10:00:00
GBP/USD
News
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Volatility Ramps into Election Day
2020-11-03 16:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Focus on Election, Brexit, Bank of England
2020-11-03 09:00:00
USD/JPY
News
Election Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD & Gold
2020-11-02 16:00:00
Weekly Japanese Yen Technical Forecast: JPY Gains Steam as Risk Appetite Chills
2020-11-01 14:00:00
Real Time News
  • Georgia will be the first battleground State to close at 7:00 PM Est, and likely the first battleground state to have a winner called. The Economist and FiveThirtyEight give Biden a 58% chance of winning. Trump won the state by a five point margin in 2016. #Election2020
  • AUD/USD is in the process of carving out a descending wedge above a big level of support, a development that we discussed last week. Get your $AUDUSD technical analysis from @PaulRobinsonFX here:https://t.co/oEbgHRBCUS https://t.co/uMWo65D7QI
  • Commodities Update: As of 19:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 0.62% Silver: 0.31% Oil - US Crude: 0.11% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/EC9V6C8UcZ
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.91%, while traders in NZD/USD are at opposite extremes with 66.60%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/EmVZqQ76jf
  • IG client sentiment data, which track the positioning of traders, are sending out a positive contrarian signal for the USD against the Euro ahead of the US #Elections2020. Get your market update from @MartinSEssex here:https://t.co/VEhFfxAtLh https://t.co/jOuKKeySAi
  • Indices Update: As of 19:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 1.64% US 500: 1.46% Germany 30: -0.24% France 40: -0.31% FTSE 100: -0.36% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/UnOXqBc5lj
  • alright we're finally here, the pre-election webinar kicks off in 5 minutes... top three items on the docket for today: 1) US equities up bigly ahead of results 2) Gold threatening a bullish breakout 3) looking beyond the hot dot - this week's econ cal https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/455809179
  • US Treasury Yields: 2-Year: 0.166% 3-Year: 0.208% 5-Year: 0.388% 7-Year: 0.644% 10-Year: 0.874% 30-Year: 1.649% $TNX
  • If you are an American and you haven't voted yet, please do so (safely). It is a key right that is the culmination of hundreds of years of societal struggle, multiple wars, and four constitutional amendments.
  • Canadian #Dollar Outlook: $USDCAD Spills into Support- #Election Levels - https://t.co/0IEuN7XO8Z https://t.co/UlmcPZcvE7
Germany 30 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Germany 30 for the first time since Oct 20, 2020 when Germany 30 traded near 12,759.20.

2020-11-03 18:23:00
Research Team
Germany 30 Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has increased by 48.81% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

Germany 30

BULLISH

49.96%

50.04%

-12.32% Daily

-39.14% Weekly

13.18% Daily

48.81% Weekly

-1.18% Daily

-13.58% Weekly

Germany 30: Retail trader data shows 49.96% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.00 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Oct 20 when Germany 30 traded near 12,759.20, price has moved 5.46% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 12.32% lower than yesterday and 39.14% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 13.18% higher than yesterday and 48.81% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests Germany 30 prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short Germany 30 for the first time since Oct 20, 2020 when Germany 30 traded near 12,759.20. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Germany 30-bullish contrarian trading bias.

