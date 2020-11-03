Germany 30 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Germany 30 for the first time since Oct 20, 2020 when Germany 30 traded near 12,759.20.

Georgia will be the first battleground State to close at 7:00 PM Est, and likely the first battleground state to have a winner called. The Economist and FiveThirtyEight give Biden a 58% chance of winning. Trump won the state by a five point margin in 2016. #Election2020

AUD/USD is in the process of carving out a descending wedge above a big level of support, a development that we discussed last week. Get your $AUDUSD technical analysis from @PaulRobinsonFX here:https://t.co/oEbgHRBCUS https://t.co/uMWo65D7QI

Commodities Update: As of 19:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 0.62% Silver: 0.31% Oil - US Crude: 0.11% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/EC9V6C8UcZ

IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.91%, while traders in NZD/USD are at opposite extremes with 66.60%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/EmVZqQ76jf

IG client sentiment data, which track the positioning of traders, are sending out a positive contrarian signal for the USD against the Euro ahead of the US #Elections2020. Get your market update from @MartinSEssex here:https://t.co/VEhFfxAtLh https://t.co/jOuKKeySAi

Indices Update: As of 19:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 1.64% US 500: 1.46% Germany 30: -0.24% France 40: -0.31% FTSE 100: -0.36% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/UnOXqBc5lj

alright we're finally here, the pre-election webinar kicks off in 5 minutes... top three items on the docket for today: 1) US equities up bigly ahead of results 2) Gold threatening a bullish breakout 3) looking beyond the hot dot - this week's econ cal https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/455809179

US Treasury Yields: 2-Year: 0.166% 3-Year: 0.208% 5-Year: 0.388% 7-Year: 0.644% 10-Year: 0.874% 30-Year: 1.649% $TNX

If you are an American and you haven't voted yet, please do so (safely). It is a key right that is the culmination of hundreds of years of societal struggle, multiple wars, and four constitutional amendments.