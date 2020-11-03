Germany 30 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Germany 30 for the first time since Oct 20, 2020 when Germany 30 traded near 12,759.20.
Number of traders net-short has increased by 48.81% from last week.
SYMBOL
TRADING BIAS
NET-LONG%
NET-SHORT%
CHANGE IN LONGS
CHANGE IN SHORTS
CHANGE IN OI
BULLISH
49.96%
50.04%
-12.32% Daily
-39.14% Weekly
13.18% Daily
48.81% Weekly
-1.18% Daily
-13.58% Weekly
Germany 30: Retail trader data shows 49.96% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.00 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Oct 20 when Germany 30 traded near 12,759.20, price has moved 5.46% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 12.32% lower than yesterday and 39.14% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 13.18% higher than yesterday and 48.81% higher from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests Germany 30 prices may continue to rise.
Our data shows traders are now net-short Germany 30 for the first time since Oct 20, 2020 when Germany 30 traded near 12,759.20. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Germany 30-bullish contrarian trading bias.
