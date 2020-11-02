France 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short France 40 for the first time since Oct 26, 2020 09:00 GMT when France 40 traded near 4,815.30.

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/USD for the first time since May 18, 2020 when EUR/USD traded near 1.09.
2020-11-02 12:23:00
EUR/USD Net Longs Slashed, USD Bottoms as Bears Unwind - COT Report
2020-11-02 10:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, Gold, US Dollar, Crude Oil, All Eyes on Election
2020-11-01 16:00:00
Crude Oil Volatility to Surge on FOMC Decision, US Presidential Election?
2020-10-31 06:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Index Boosted by Upbeat ISM Manufacturing Data
2020-11-02 15:00:00
Dow Jones, Hang Seng Weekly Forecast: US Election and FOMC in Focus
2020-11-02 01:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, Gold, US Dollar, Crude Oil, All Eyes on Election
2020-11-02 13:30:00
Gold Price Outlook: Election Uncertainty to Weigh on Precious Metals
2020-11-02 04:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Net Longs Slashed, USD Bottoms as Bears Unwind - COT Report
2020-11-02 10:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest - Lockdown 2.0 Announced, Brexit Talks Continue
2020-11-02 09:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Weekly Japanese Yen Technical Forecast: JPY Gains Steam as Risk Appetite Chills
2020-11-01 14:00:00
US Dollar Forecast: Technical Levels to Watch as Election Looms
2020-11-01 08:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • $Gold with yet another bounce from this support zone. Also possible higher-low from the late-Sept inflection https://t.co/XKD7esecfs https://t.co/HgmOnQJUxj
  • Forex Update: As of 15:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇦CAD: 0.42% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.18% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.09% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.16% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.35% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.39% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/QJeyjRaGlu
  • Indices Update: As of 15:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: 1.97% Germany 30: 1.74% Wall Street: 1.49% US 500: 1.13% FTSE 100: 1.11% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/gb4tE3NIPg
  • Commodities Update: As of 15:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 1.04% Oil - US Crude: 0.95% Gold: 0.60% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/rhOX9o4Y59
  • An interesting area for Brent crude (+5.5% today): 200-day sma, 38.2% Fib retracement and prior support now turned to resistance....#oott #oil #brent @DailyFXTeam https://t.co/b8kqqkhJDQ
  • 🇺🇸 Construction Spending MoM (SEP) Actual: 0.3% Expected: 1% Previous: 0.8% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-11-02
  • A favorable economic read before tomorrow's election. That's approximately the highest in two-year. A talking point for the Trump administration, but service sector accounts for vastly more jobs and GDP in the US. Service sector ISM due on Wednesday https://t.co/6ldcyZ4pfH
  • 🇺🇸 ISM Manufacturing PMI (OCT) Actual: 59.3 Expected: 55.8 Previous: 55.4 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-11-02
  • 🇺🇸 Construction Spending MoM (SEP) Actual: 0.3% Expected: 1% Previous: 1.4% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-11-02
  • 🇺🇸 ISM Manufacturing Prices (OCT) Actual: 65.5 Expected: 60 Previous: 62.8 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-11-02
France 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short France 40 for the first time since Oct 26, 2020 09:00 GMT when France 40 traded near 4,815.30.

France 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short France 40 for the first time since Oct 26, 2020 09:00 GMT when France 40 traded near 4,815.30.

2020-11-02 13:23:00
Research, Research Team
Share:
France 40 Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has increased by 27.14% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

France 40

BULLISH

47.64%

52.36%

-7.61% Daily

-12.68% Weekly

37.83% Daily

27.14% Weekly

11.66% Daily

4.45% Weekly

France 40: Retail trader data shows 47.64% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.10 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Oct 26 when France 40 traded near 4,815.30, price has moved 2.63% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 7.61% lower than yesterday and 12.68% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 37.83% higher than yesterday and 27.14% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests France 40 prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short France 40 for the first time since Oct 26, 2020 09:00 GMT when France 40 traded near 4,815.30. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger France 40-bullish contrarian trading bias.

Advertisement

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/USD for the first time since May 18, 2020 when EUR/USD traded near 1.09.
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/USD for the first time since May 18, 2020 when EUR/USD traded near 1.09.
2020-11-02 12:23:00
USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/CAD for the first time since Jul 20, 2020 when USD/CAD traded near 1.35.
USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/CAD for the first time since Jul 20, 2020 when USD/CAD traded near 1.35.
2020-10-29 02:23:00
Gold IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Gold since Sep 04 when Gold traded near 1,933.11.
Gold IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Gold since Sep 04 when Gold traded near 1,933.11.
2020-10-28 16:23:00
EUR/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/JPY for the first time since Oct 19, 2020 13:00 GMT when EUR/JPY traded near 124.10.
EUR/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/JPY for the first time since Oct 19, 2020 13:00 GMT when EUR/JPY traded near 124.10.
2020-10-28 14:23:00
Advertisement

Rates

France 40
Bullish