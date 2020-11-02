EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/USD for the first time since May 18, 2020 when EUR/USD traded near 1.09.
Number of traders net-short has decreased by 37.76% from last week.
SYMBOL
TRADING BIAS
NET-LONG%
NET-SHORT%
CHANGE IN LONGS
CHANGE IN SHORTS
CHANGE IN OI
BEARISH
50.33%
49.67%
21.71% Daily
66.36% Weekly
6.92% Daily
-37.76% Weekly
13.89% Daily
-9.13% Weekly
EUR/USD: Retail trader data shows 50.33% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.01 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since May 18 when EUR/USD traded near 1.09, price has moved 6.72% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 21.71% higher than yesterday and 66.36% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 6.92% higher than yesterday and 37.76% lower from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests EUR/USD prices may continue to fall.
Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/USD-bearish contrarian trading bias.
