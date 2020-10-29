BoJ: Risks are tilted to downside for economic, price outlook. Outlook assumes no large-scale spread of virus -BBG

BoJ downgrades view on FY2020 CPI and GDP, adding that it will take more action without hesitation if needed -BBG

BoJ: Maintains policy balance rate at -0.1% Maintains 10-year JGB yield target at about 0% -BBG

Commodities Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.44% Gold: 0.08% Silver: -0.03%

USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/CAD for the first time since Jul 20, 2020 when USD/CAD traded near 1.35.

