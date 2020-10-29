News & Analysis at your fingertips.

  • BoJ: Risks are tilted to downside for economic, price outlook. Outlook assumes no large-scale spread of virus -BBG
  • Brush up your knowledge on trade-wars with this tool from DailyFX research briefly outlining trade-war history dating back to the early 1900s here: https://t.co/ZWaL6laTU5 https://t.co/ZhHOodO1yI
  • BoJ downgrades view on FY2020 CPI and GDP, adding that it will take more action without hesitation if needed -BBG
  • BoJ: Maintains policy balance rate at -0.1% Maintains 10-year JGB yield target at about 0% -BBG
  • Heads Up:🇯🇵 BoJ Quarterly Outlook Report due at 03:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-29
  • Heads Up:🇯🇵 BoJ Interest Rate Decision due at 03:00 GMT (15min) Expected: -0.1% Previous: -0.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-29
  • Commodities Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.44% Gold: 0.08% Silver: -0.03% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/lu5J88Mlos
  • USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/CAD for the first time since Jul 20, 2020 when USD/CAD traded near 1.35. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to USD/CAD strength. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/lLXA45VdxQ
  • Entry orders are a valuable tool in forex trading. Traders can strategize to come up with a great trading plan, but if they can’t execute that plan effectively, all their hard work might as well be thrown out. Learn how to place entry orders here: https://t.co/lAFyv1gM0P https://t.co/0uOTA53gTc
  • Forex Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.23% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.13% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.09% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.06% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.01% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.13% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/cxrFxT2WxN
USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/CAD for the first time since Jul 20, 2020 when USD/CAD traded near 1.35.

USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/CAD for the first time since Jul 20, 2020 when USD/CAD traded near 1.35.

2020-10-29 02:23:00
Research, Research Team
Share:
USD/CAD Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has increased by 95.22% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

USD/CAD

BULLISH

49.85%

50.15%

-34.10% Daily

-35.07% Weekly

58.06% Daily

95.22% Weekly

-6.86% Daily

-2.40% Weekly

USD/CAD: Retail trader data shows 49.85% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.01 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Jul 20 when USD/CAD traded near 1.35, price has moved 1.66% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 34.10% lower than yesterday and 35.07% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 58.06% higher than yesterday and 95.22% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests USD/CAD prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/CAD for the first time since Jul 20, 2020 when USD/CAD traded near 1.35. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger USD/CAD-bullish contrarian trading bias.

