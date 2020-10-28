News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Central Bank Watch: BOE, ECB, & Fed Rate Expectations; EUR, GBP, Dow Positioning Update
2020-10-28 15:45:00
US Dollar Bid on Safe Haven Flows vs EUR/USD and GBP/USD
2020-10-28 09:45:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Trump Vs. Biden on Economies and Markets
2020-10-28 11:00:00
Dow Jones Falls on Rising Virus Cases, Hang Seng Vulnerable to a Pullback
2020-10-28 02:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Trump Vs. Biden on Economies and Markets
2020-10-28 11:00:00
Dow Jones Falls on Rising Virus Cases, Hang Seng Vulnerable to a Pullback
2020-10-28 02:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Gold since Sep 04 when Gold traded near 1,933.11.
2020-10-28 16:23:00
Trump Vs. Biden on Economies and Markets
2020-10-28 11:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Central Bank Watch: BOE, ECB, & Fed Rate Expectations; EUR, GBP, Dow Positioning Update
2020-10-28 15:45:00
US Dollar Bid on Safe Haven Flows vs EUR/USD and GBP/USD
2020-10-28 09:45:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Central Bank Watch: BOE, ECB, & Fed Rate Expectations; EUR, GBP, Dow Positioning Update
2020-10-28 15:45:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: Wait-and-See Bank of Japan May Bolster JPY
2020-10-28 04:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Commodities Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: -1.32% Silver: -3.74% Oil - US Crude: -5.35% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/1IZV4KJruu
  • More weakness in Eurozone economic data coupled with a surge in COVID-19 cases has seen ECB interest rate cut expectations pulled forward, and the odds of surprise action at the October meeting are non-zero. Get your market update from @CVecchioFX here:https://t.co/JdP6FXyQXF https://t.co/88FWLMNtTu
  • Gold IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Gold since Sep 04 when Gold traded near 1,933.11. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to Gold weakness. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/mtvMK2qH5Q
  • Forex Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.09% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.10% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.33% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.78% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.88% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.92% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/fJ7TOYyATO
  • UK Covid deaths over 300 for second consecutive day - BBG
  • Indices Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: -2.56% Wall Street: -2.58% FTSE 100: -2.85% France 40: -3.59% Germany 30: -4.08% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/tfywVfpiH6
  • BOC's Macklem says current situation does not call for negative rates, but if situation changes dramatically we could consider that tool $USDCAD
  • BOC's Macklem says we expect successive waves with the virus and base case doesn't see vaccine widely available until 2022 $USDCAD
  • FTSE broke wedge, now testing bottom of multi-month channel. Get your #FTSE technical analysis from @PaulRobinsonFX here: https://t.co/eUHkf2wy0b https://t.co/TqIM5t42wt
  • With the Presidential Elections around the corner, how is the market volatility? Get your market update for today from @DailyFX Chief Strategist @JohnKicklighter 👇 https://t.co/Qx1nnVIQSg
Gold IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Gold since Sep 04 when Gold traded near 1,933.11.

Gold IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Gold since Sep 04 when Gold traded near 1,933.11.

2020-10-28 16:23:00
Research, Research Team
Share:
Gold Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 35.32% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

Gold

BEARISH

83.88%

16.12%

1.23% Daily

7.74% Weekly

-25.25% Daily

-35.32% Weekly

-4.24% Daily

-2.70% Weekly

Gold: Retail trader data shows 83.88% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 5.21 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Gold since Sep 04 when Gold traded near 1,933.11. The number of traders net-long is 1.23% higher than yesterday and 7.74% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 25.25% lower than yesterday and 35.32% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Gold prices may continue to fall.

Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Gold-bearish contrarian trading bias.

Advertisement

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/JPY for the first time since Oct 19, 2020 13:00 GMT when EUR/JPY traded near 124.10.
EUR/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/JPY for the first time since Oct 19, 2020 13:00 GMT when EUR/JPY traded near 124.10.
2020-10-28 14:23:00
GBP/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/JPY for the first time since Oct 16, 2020 when GBP/JPY traded near 136.11.
GBP/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/JPY for the first time since Oct 16, 2020 when GBP/JPY traded near 136.11.
2020-10-27 06:23:00
Germany 30 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Germany 30 since Mar 19 when Germany 30 traded near 8,568.70.
Germany 30 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Germany 30 since Mar 19 when Germany 30 traded near 8,568.70.
2020-10-26 18:23:00
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/USD for the first time since Oct 16, 2020 when GBP/USD traded near 1.29.
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/USD for the first time since Oct 16, 2020 when GBP/USD traded near 1.29.
2020-10-26 16:23:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bearish