Commodities Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: -1.32% Silver: -3.74% Oil - US Crude: -5.35% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/1IZV4KJruu

More weakness in Eurozone economic data coupled with a surge in COVID-19 cases has seen ECB interest rate cut expectations pulled forward, and the odds of surprise action at the October meeting are non-zero. Get your market update from @CVecchioFX here:https://t.co/JdP6FXyQXF https://t.co/88FWLMNtTu

Gold IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Gold since Sep 04 when Gold traded near 1,933.11. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to Gold weakness. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/mtvMK2qH5Q

Forex Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.09% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.10% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.33% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.78% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.88% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.92% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/fJ7TOYyATO

UK Covid deaths over 300 for second consecutive day - BBG

Indices Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: -2.56% Wall Street: -2.58% FTSE 100: -2.85% France 40: -3.59% Germany 30: -4.08% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/tfywVfpiH6

BOC's Macklem says current situation does not call for negative rates, but if situation changes dramatically we could consider that tool $USDCAD

BOC's Macklem says we expect successive waves with the virus and base case doesn't see vaccine widely available until 2022 $USDCAD

FTSE broke wedge, now testing bottom of multi-month channel. Get your #FTSE technical analysis from @PaulRobinsonFX here: https://t.co/eUHkf2wy0b https://t.co/TqIM5t42wt