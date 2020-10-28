EUR/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/JPY for the first time since Oct 19, 2020 13:00 GMT when EUR/JPY traded near 124.10.
Number of traders net-short has decreased by 34.14% from last week.
SYMBOL
TRADING BIAS
NET-LONG%
NET-SHORT%
CHANGE IN LONGS
CHANGE IN SHORTS
CHANGE IN OI
BEARISH
50.61%
49.39%
22.79% Daily
45.85% Weekly
-22.75% Daily
-34.14% Weekly
-4.90% Daily
-8.84% Weekly
EUR/JPY: Retail trader data shows 50.61% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.02 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Oct 19 when EUR/JPY traded near 124.10, price has moved 1.44% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 22.79% higher than yesterday and 45.85% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 22.75% lower than yesterday and 34.14% lower from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests EUR/JPY prices may continue to fall.
Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/JPY for the first time since Oct 19, 2020 13:00 GMT when EUR/JPY traded near 124.10. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/JPY-bearish contrarian trading bias.
DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.