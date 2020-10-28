News & Analysis at your fingertips.

US Dollar Bid on Safe Haven Flows vs EUR/USD and GBP/USD
2020-10-28 09:45:00
EUR/USD Slumps as COVID-19 Resurgence Roils the Euro Ahead of the ECB Rate Decision
2020-10-28 09:05:00
Trump Vs. Biden on Economies and Markets
2020-10-28 11:00:00
Dow Jones Falls on Rising Virus Cases, Hang Seng Vulnerable to a Pullback
2020-10-28 02:00:00
Trump Vs. Biden on Economies and Markets
2020-10-28 11:00:00
Dow Jones Falls on Rising Virus Cases, Hang Seng Vulnerable to a Pullback
2020-10-28 02:00:00
Trump Vs. Biden on Economies and Markets
2020-10-28 11:00:00
Gold Price Coils Up in Tight Range. Will US Election Trigger Breakout?
2020-10-28 06:00:00
US Dollar Bid on Safe Haven Flows vs EUR/USD and GBP/USD
2020-10-28 09:45:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Hovering Close to 1.30 Amid Brexit Talks
2020-10-28 08:20:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: Wait-and-See Bank of Japan May Bolster JPY
2020-10-28 04:00:00
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar in the Hot Seat as Election Nears
2020-10-26 20:00:00
EUR/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/JPY for the first time since Oct 19, 2020 13:00 GMT when EUR/JPY traded near 124.10.

2020-10-28 14:23:00
Research, Research Team
EUR/JPY Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 34.14% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

EUR/JPY

BEARISH

50.61%

49.39%

22.79% Daily

45.85% Weekly

-22.75% Daily

-34.14% Weekly

-4.90% Daily

-8.84% Weekly

EUR/JPY: Retail trader data shows 50.61% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.02 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Oct 19 when EUR/JPY traded near 124.10, price has moved 1.44% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 22.79% higher than yesterday and 45.85% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 22.75% lower than yesterday and 34.14% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests EUR/JPY prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/JPY for the first time since Oct 19, 2020 13:00 GMT when EUR/JPY traded near 124.10. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/JPY-bearish contrarian trading bias.

