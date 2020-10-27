News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
News
EURUSD Shows Parallels to DAX and S&P 500 as Covid and Earnings Guide Relative Risk
2020-10-27 05:00:00
GBP, AUD, USD Volatility to Swell on Cross-Continental Geopolitical Risks?
2020-10-27 01:00:00
Oil - US Crude
News
Crude Oil Prices Fall as Second Viral Wave Dampens Demand Outlook
2020-10-27 06:00:00
Crude Oil Prices May Rise on US Stimulus Hopes, PMI Data
2020-10-23 05:03:00
Wall Street
News
Dow Jones Pulls Nikkei 225, ASX 200 lower on Alarming Covid-19 Resurgence
2020-10-27 03:00:00
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Sep 25, 2020 when Wall Street traded near 27,144.50.
2020-10-26 16:23:00
Gold
News
Gold Prices Wilt as Virus Spike Spurs Haven Demand. Biden Leading in Polls
2020-10-26 23:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAUUSD Coils Ahead of Next Big Break
2020-10-26 17:00:00
GBP/USD
News
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar in the Hot Seat as Election Nears
2020-10-26 20:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: GBP/USD, AUD/USD
2020-10-26 19:07:00
USD/JPY
News
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar in the Hot Seat as Election Nears
2020-10-26 20:00:00
USD/JPY Price Action: USDJPY May Rise as Stocks Trade Lower
2020-10-26 14:11:00
  • GBP/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/JPY for the first time since Oct 16, 2020 when GBP/JPY traded near 136.11. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to GBP/JPY weakness. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/WdQOM1N58u
  • Ant Financial said to close Hong Kong IPO books early due to high demand - Bloomberg
  • Oil traders are expecting a 1.5 million barrels rise in US crude oil stockpiles from Wed's EIA report. Oil prices have historically exhibited a negative correlation with inventory changes. A much higher-than-expected rise in inventories may weigh on oil prices, and vice versa. https://t.co/72w54PvG45
  • Traders tend to overcomplicate things when they’re starting out in the forex market. This fact is unfortunate but undeniably true. Simplify your trading strategy with these four indicators here:https://t.co/A4dqGMPylo https://t.co/0dnZMdqee3
  • Risk trends have started this week with an unmistakable gravity dragging us through nearby tech levels (as with $SPX). At what point is potential in relative measures like $EURUSD expanded to outright risk measures like the German $DAX? My video for today: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/video/daily_news_report/2020/10/27/EURUSD-Shows-Parallels-to-DAX-and-SP-500-as-Covid-and-Earnings-Guide-Relative-Risk-.html?ref-author=Kicklighter&QPID=917719&CHID=9 https://t.co/G2XHk1I4m7
  • RT @DailyFXasia: DailyFX財經網 正在舉辦2020美國總統大選站內投票！ 投票入口：https://t.co/7gpyYij70p 投出您的神聖一票，我們將於活動結束後，以電子郵件的形式為您分享本次站內投票的最終結果！ 歡迎轉發給您身邊的朋友，一同參…
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.87%, while traders in NZD/USD are at opposite extremes with 72.22%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/ehCglt4RT8
  • New Zealand Dollar Outlook: Cyclical Upturn Ahead for $NZDUSD? - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/candlesticks/nzd-usd/2020/10/27/New-Zealand-Dollar-Outlook-Cyclical-Upturn-Ahead-for-NZDUSD.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Moss&utm_campaign=twr $NZD https://t.co/kHTDGf6lqv
  • Forex Update: As of 04:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇦CAD: 0.22% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.17% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.13% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.11% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.09% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.09% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/80LrZaVKVY
  • Brush up your knowledge on trade-wars with this tool from DailyFX research briefly outlining trade-war history dating back to the early 1900s here: https://t.co/ZWaL6laTU5 https://t.co/MWWPCQa00w
2020-10-27 06:23:00
Research, Research Team
GBP/JPY Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 9.50% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

GBP/JPY

BEARISH

50.65%

49.35%

18.11% Daily

20.85% Weekly

-3.17% Daily

-9.50% Weekly

6.55% Daily

3.69% Weekly

GBP/JPY: Retail trader data shows 50.65% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.03 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Oct 16 when GBP/JPY traded near 136.11, price has moved 0.30% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 18.11% higher than yesterday and 20.85% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 3.17% lower than yesterday and 9.50% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests GBP/JPY prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/JPY for the first time since Oct 16, 2020 when GBP/JPY traded near 136.11. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger GBP/JPY-bearish contrarian trading bias.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

