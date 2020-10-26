Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Sep 25, 2020 when Wall Street traded near 27,144.50.
Number of traders net-short has decreased by 31.88% from last week.
SYMBOL
TRADING BIAS
NET-LONG%
NET-SHORT%
CHANGE IN LONGS
CHANGE IN SHORTS
CHANGE IN OI
BEARISH
56.62%
43.38%
64.16% Daily
67.35% Weekly
-11.36% Daily
-31.88% Weekly
19.86% Daily
2.55% Weekly
Wall Street: Retail trader data shows 56.62% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.31 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Sep 25 when Wall Street traded near 27,144.50, price has moved 1.70% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 64.16% higher than yesterday and 67.35% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 11.36% lower than yesterday and 31.88% lower from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Wall Street prices may continue to fall.
Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Sep 25, 2020 when Wall Street traded near 27,144.50. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Wall Street-bearish contrarian trading bias.
