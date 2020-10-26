Germany 30 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Germany 30 since Mar 19 when Germany 30 traded near 8,568.70.

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

2020-10-26 18:23:00
Research, Research Team
Share:
Germany 30 Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 49.33% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

Germany 30

BEARISH

75.47%

24.53%

75.60% Daily

80.86% Weekly

-28.68% Daily

-49.33% Weekly

29.25% Daily

10.94% Weekly

Germany 30: Retail trader data shows 75.47% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 3.08 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Germany 30 since Mar 19 when Germany 30 traded near 8,568.70. The number of traders net-long is 75.60% higher than yesterday and 80.86% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 28.68% lower than yesterday and 49.33% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Germany 30 prices may continue to fall.

Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Germany 30-bearish contrarian trading bias.

