Germany 30 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Germany 30 since Mar 19 when Germany 30 traded near 8,568.70.
Number of traders net-short has decreased by 49.33% from last week.
SYMBOL
TRADING BIAS
NET-LONG%
NET-SHORT%
CHANGE IN LONGS
CHANGE IN SHORTS
CHANGE IN OI
BEARISH
75.47%
24.53%
75.60% Daily
80.86% Weekly
-28.68% Daily
-49.33% Weekly
29.25% Daily
10.94% Weekly
Germany 30: Retail trader data shows 75.47% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 3.08 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Germany 30 since Mar 19 when Germany 30 traded near 8,568.70. The number of traders net-long is 75.60% higher than yesterday and 80.86% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 28.68% lower than yesterday and 49.33% lower from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Germany 30 prices may continue to fall.
Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Germany 30-bearish contrarian trading bias.
