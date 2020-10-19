AUD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long AUD/JPY for the first time since Oct 01, 2020 when AUD/JPY traded near 75.83.
Number of traders net-short has decreased by 37.60% from last week.
SYMBOL
TRADING BIAS
NET-LONG%
NET-SHORT%
CHANGE IN LONGS
CHANGE IN SHORTS
CHANGE IN OI
BEARISH
50.53%
49.47%
5.75% Daily
51.27% Weekly
-5.26% Daily
-37.60% Weekly
0.00% Daily
-11.26% Weekly
AUD/JPY: Retail trader data shows 50.53% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.02 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Oct 01 when AUD/JPY traded near 75.83, price has moved 1.42% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 5.75% higher than yesterday and 51.27% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 5.26% lower than yesterday and 37.60% lower from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests AUD/JPY prices may continue to fall.
Our data shows traders are now net-long AUD/JPY for the first time since Oct 01, 2020 when AUD/JPY traded near 75.83. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger AUD/JPY-bearish contrarian trading bias.
