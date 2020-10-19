AUD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long AUD/JPY for the first time since Oct 01, 2020 when AUD/JPY traded near 75.83.

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Euro, S&P 500, Oil, China GDP, Global PMIs, Brexit
2020-10-18 16:00:00
Weekly US Dollar Technical Forecast: Not Out of Trouble Yet; Still Beneath Multi-Year Uptrend
2020-10-18 14:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Euro, S&P 500, Oil, China GDP, Global PMIs, Brexit
2020-10-18 16:00:00
Crude Oil Prices in Jeopardy Ahead of OPEC JMMC Meeting
2020-10-17 08:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Will Trade Wars Persist After the US Election?
2020-10-19 03:00:00
Dow Jones, Hang Seng Weekly Forecast: Eyeing Chinese Data, US Earnings
2020-10-19 00:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Forecast: Failure to Test Monthly Low Warns of Range Bound Prices
2020-10-19 05:00:00
Gold to Retain Inverse Relationship to USD on Dovish Fed Guidance
2020-10-17 20:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Weekly US Dollar Technical Forecast: Not Out of Trouble Yet; Still Beneath Multi-Year Uptrend
2020-10-18 14:00:00
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP
2020-10-18 00:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Weekly US Dollar Technical Forecast: Not Out of Trouble Yet; Still Beneath Multi-Year Uptrend
2020-10-18 14:00:00
USD/JPY, Gold, DAX 30 – Charts for Next Week
2020-10-16 12:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • ECB President Christine Lagarde: Euro is irreversible ECB should discuss making recovery fund a permanent tool - BBG $EURUSD $EUR #ECB
  • ECB President Christine Lagarde: ECB toolbox is not exhausted and we will do more if needed Recovery risks losing momentum amid new coronavirus-enforced restrictions - BBG $EURUSD $EUR #ECB
  • Have you been catching on your @DailyFX podcast "Global Markets Decoded"? Catch up on them now, before new episodes release! https://t.co/Twr44cZ1GB https://t.co/9m1Z2eP5XJ
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.62%, while traders in Wall Street are at opposite extremes with 68.28%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/IOKRuEvGIF
  • Missed today's Cross-Market Weekly Outlook webinar? See the archived recording here - https://t.co/QgYtE5gYG4 #markets #trading #USD #stimulus #Election2020
  • Forex Update: As of 04:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.16% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.14% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.07% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.03% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.08% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.09% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/PoSHdQDYgO
  • Indices Update: As of 04:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 0.34% Wall Street: 0.32% France 40: 0.21% Germany 30: 0.18% FTSE 100: -0.19% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/LRLNIAgcxR
  • There’s a strong correlation between interest rates and forex trading. Forex is ruled by many variables, but the interest rate of the currency is the fundamental factor that prevails above them all. Learn how interest rates impact currency markets here: https://t.co/ERyiY47G5H https://t.co/EI6eoqYHMN
  • #ASX200 again looking vulnerable to a pullback as price struggles to break above the 23.6% Fibonacci (6236) Rising Wedge pattern in tandem with significant bearish RSI divergence suggests a pullback to the 21-MA (6192) could be in the offing Is a reversal lower on the cards? https://t.co/pDvkBFBUsh https://t.co/Ect7iQ3o6Q
  • #Gold slipping back towards the $1,900/oz mark #SP500 futures holding relatively steady $EURUSD struggling to push away from session-lows https://t.co/wi1H97TgRH https://t.co/a3R9Xrvh2j
AUD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long AUD/JPY for the first time since Oct 01, 2020 when AUD/JPY traded near 75.83.

AUD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long AUD/JPY for the first time since Oct 01, 2020 when AUD/JPY traded near 75.83.

2020-10-19 02:23:00
Research, Research Team
Share:
AUD/JPY Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 37.60% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

AUD/JPY

BEARISH

50.53%

49.47%

5.75% Daily

51.27% Weekly

-5.26% Daily

-37.60% Weekly

0.00% Daily

-11.26% Weekly

AUD/JPY: Retail trader data shows 50.53% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.02 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Oct 01 when AUD/JPY traded near 75.83, price has moved 1.42% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 5.75% higher than yesterday and 51.27% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 5.26% lower than yesterday and 37.60% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests AUD/JPY prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long AUD/JPY for the first time since Oct 01, 2020 when AUD/JPY traded near 75.83. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger AUD/JPY-bearish contrarian trading bias.

Advertisement

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/JPY for the first time since Oct 01, 2020 when EUR/JPY traded near 123.97.
EUR/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/JPY for the first time since Oct 01, 2020 when EUR/JPY traded near 123.97.
2020-10-15 15:23:00
AUD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long AUD/USD for the first time since Oct 01, 2020 when AUD/USD traded near 0.72.
AUD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long AUD/USD for the first time since Oct 01, 2020 when AUD/USD traded near 0.72.
2020-10-15 15:23:00
Germany 30 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Germany 30 for the first time since Oct 05, 2020 12:00 GMT when Germany 30 traded near 12,883.50.
Germany 30 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Germany 30 for the first time since Oct 05, 2020 12:00 GMT when Germany 30 traded near 12,883.50.
2020-10-15 09:23:00
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/USD for the first time since Oct 02, 2020 when GBP/USD traded near 1.29.
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/USD for the first time since Oct 02, 2020 when GBP/USD traded near 1.29.
2020-10-14 00:23:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/JPY
Bearish