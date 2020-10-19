AUD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long AUD/JPY for the first time since Oct 01, 2020 when AUD/JPY traded near 75.83.

ECB President Christine Lagarde: Euro is irreversible ECB should discuss making recovery fund a permanent tool - BBG $EURUSD $EUR #ECB

ECB President Christine Lagarde: ECB toolbox is not exhausted and we will do more if needed Recovery risks losing momentum amid new coronavirus-enforced restrictions - BBG $EURUSD $EUR #ECB

IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.62%, while traders in Wall Street are at opposite extremes with 68.28%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/IOKRuEvGIF

There’s a strong correlation between interest rates and forex trading. Forex is ruled by many variables, but the interest rate of the currency is the fundamental factor that prevails above them all. Learn how interest rates impact currency markets here: https://t.co/ERyiY47G5H https://t.co/EI6eoqYHMN

#ASX200 again looking vulnerable to a pullback as price struggles to break above the 23.6% Fibonacci (6236) Rising Wedge pattern in tandem with significant bearish RSI divergence suggests a pullback to the 21-MA (6192) could be in the offing Is a reversal lower on the cards? https://t.co/pDvkBFBUsh https://t.co/Ect7iQ3o6Q