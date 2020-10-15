EUR/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/JPY for the first time since Oct 01, 2020 when EUR/JPY traded near 123.97.

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 32.65% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI EUR/JPY BEARISH 50.00% 50.00% 5.38% Daily 53.73% Weekly -14.78% Daily -32.65% Weekly -5.77% Daily -6.33% Weekly

EUR/JPY: Retail trader data shows 50.00% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.00 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Oct 01 when EUR/JPY traded near 123.97, price has moved 0.67% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 5.38% higher than yesterday and 53.73% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 14.78% lower than yesterday and 32.65% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests EUR/JPY prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/JPY for the first time since Oct 01, 2020 when EUR/JPY traded near 123.97. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/JPY-bearish contrarian trading bias.