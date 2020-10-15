Germany 30 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Germany 30 for the first time since Oct 05, 2020 12:00 GMT when Germany 30 traded near 12,883.50.

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Rebound Takes Shape Amid Failure to Test Monthly Low
2020-10-15 05:10:00
Euro Dollar Technical Outlook: EUR/USD Defends Monthly Open Support
2020-10-14 15:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Struggles to Hold Gains as Fiscal Talks Stall, Dollar Strengthens
2020-10-14 06:00:00
Crude Oil Outlook Mired by Stimulus Deal as Libya Lifts Supply
2020-10-12 18:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Falls, SGD Gained on MAS Policy, Hang Seng Eyes Xi's Speech
2020-10-14 02:00:00
Will Trade Wars Persist After the US Election?
2020-10-14 01:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook Pulls Back After Failed Break Out Attempt
2020-10-14 21:30:00
Gold Price Outlook - Struggling to Break Resistance, Sentiment Remains Negative
2020-10-14 09:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: EU Leaders' Meeting to Determine Next Move in GBP/USD, FTSE
2020-10-15 08:00:00
Brexit Latest: Deal Optimism Stokes British Pound Rally - Levels for EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY, GBP/USD
2020-10-14 17:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Price Analysis: USD/JPY, CAD/JPY, GBP/JPY Key Levels
2020-10-14 03:00:00
USD/JPY Price - Testing Support on Multi-Year Descending Triangle
2020-10-13 11:00:00
Real Time News
  • There are many different types of forex orders, which traders use to manage their trades. While these may vary between different brokers, there tends to be several basic FX order types all brokers accept. Learn about different FX order types here: https://t.co/lIJdiz4xSz https://t.co/3bJ8KDWKcE
  • Germany 30 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Germany 30 for the first time since Oct 05, 2020 12:00 GMT when Germany 30 traded near 12,883.50. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to Germany 30 weakness. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/X2m49wzVs4
  • New Tier 2 restrictions on London from midnight on Friday - Guardian
  • An economic calendar is a resource that allows traders to learn about important economic information scheduled to be released. Stay up to date on the most important global economic data here: https://t.co/JdvW6HNuqV https://t.co/ljIqcDKGba
  • Join @PaulRobinsonFX 's #webinar at 5:30 AM ET/9:30 AM GMT to learn about how you can become a better trader. Register here: https://t.co/WeWGKtdlyz https://t.co/HPWOzCywGP
  • Big bearish engulfing candlestick formed yesterday on the daily EURGBP chart...200-dma next up? #eurgbp @DailyFXTeam https://t.co/jUeLGbUA30
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.81%, while traders in Wall Street are at opposite extremes with 68.12%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/NmzP6flKTD
  • Heads Up:🇪🇺 European Council Meeting due at 08:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-15
  • RBA Governor Lowe's talk of long-dated bond buying has seen the spread between yields on Australian and US 10-year bonds tighten significantly, dragging the currency along for the ride Interesting to see how this trend develops ahead of the RBA's next meeting on November 3 $AUD https://t.co/L2L2aYavgR
  • 🇸🇪 Unemployment Rate (SEP) Actual: 8.3% Expected: 9.4% Previous: 8.8% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-15
Germany 30 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Germany 30 for the first time since Oct 05, 2020 12:00 GMT when Germany 30 traded near 12,883.50.

2020-10-15 09:23:00
Research, Research Team
Germany 30 Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 32.65% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

Germany 30

BEARISH

58.22%

41.78%

33.10% Daily

67.04% Weekly

-27.71% Daily

-32.65% Weekly

-1.51% Daily

3.21% Weekly

Germany 30: Retail trader data shows 58.22% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.39 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Oct 05 when Germany 30 traded near 12,883.50, price has moved 1.96% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 33.10% higher than yesterday and 67.04% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 27.71% lower than yesterday and 32.65% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Germany 30 prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long Germany 30 for the first time since Oct 05, 2020 12:00 GMT when Germany 30 traded near 12,883.50. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Germany 30-bearish contrarian trading bias.

GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/USD for the first time since Oct 02, 2020 when GBP/USD traded near 1.29.
2020-10-14 00:23:00
GBP/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short GBP/JPY for the first time since Sep 24, 2020 when GBP/JPY traded near 134.38.
2020-10-07 13:23:00
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Oil - US Crude for the first time since Aug 31, 2020 when Oil - US Crude traded near 4,309.70.
2020-10-06 17:23:00
France 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short France 40 for the first time since Sep 18, 2020 when France 40 traded near 4,991.60.
2020-10-05 17:23:00
