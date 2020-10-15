Germany 30 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Germany 30 for the first time since Oct 05, 2020 12:00 GMT when Germany 30 traded near 12,883.50.
Number of traders net-short has decreased by 32.65% from last week.
SYMBOL
TRADING BIAS
NET-LONG%
NET-SHORT%
CHANGE IN LONGS
CHANGE IN SHORTS
CHANGE IN OI
BEARISH
58.22%
41.78%
33.10% Daily
67.04% Weekly
-27.71% Daily
-32.65% Weekly
-1.51% Daily
3.21% Weekly
Germany 30: Retail trader data shows 58.22% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.39 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Oct 05 when Germany 30 traded near 12,883.50, price has moved 1.96% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 33.10% higher than yesterday and 67.04% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 27.71% lower than yesterday and 32.65% lower from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Germany 30 prices may continue to fall.
Our data shows traders are now net-long Germany 30 for the first time since Oct 05, 2020 12:00 GMT when Germany 30 traded near 12,883.50. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Germany 30-bearish contrarian trading bias.
