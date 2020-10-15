AUD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long AUD/USD for the first time since Oct 01, 2020 when AUD/USD traded near 0.72.

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 31.73% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI AUD/USD BEARISH 50.73% 49.27% 0.00% Daily 7.26% Weekly -21.08% Daily -31.73% Weekly -11.63% Daily -16.29% Weekly

AUD/USD: Retail trader data shows 50.73% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.03 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Oct 01 when AUD/USD traded near 0.72, price has moved 1.42% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is unchanged than yesterday and 7.26% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 21.08% lower than yesterday and 31.73% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests AUD/USD prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long AUD/USD for the first time since Oct 01, 2020 when AUD/USD traded near 0.72. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger AUD/USD-bearish contrarian trading bias.