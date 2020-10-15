AUD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long AUD/USD for the first time since Oct 01, 2020 when AUD/USD traded near 0.72.

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Dollar Forecast: EUR/USD Confined to Fibonacci Support Amid Economic Woes
2020-10-15 11:14:00
EUR/USD Rebound Takes Shape Amid Failure to Test Monthly Low
2020-10-15 05:10:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Struggles to Hold Gains as Fiscal Talks Stall, Dollar Strengthens
2020-10-14 06:00:00
Crude Oil Outlook Mired by Stimulus Deal as Libya Lifts Supply
2020-10-12 18:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Falls, SGD Gained on MAS Policy, Hang Seng Eyes Xi's Speech
2020-10-14 02:00:00
Will Trade Wars Persist After the US Election?
2020-10-14 01:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Coils into October Range- GLD Technicals
2020-10-15 15:30:00
Gold Price Outlook Pulls Back After Failed Break Out Attempt
2020-10-14 21:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: EU Leaders' Meeting to Determine Next Move in GBP/USD, FTSE
2020-10-15 08:00:00
Brexit Latest: Deal Optimism Stokes British Pound Rally - Levels for EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY, GBP/USD
2020-10-14 17:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Price Analysis: USD/JPY, CAD/JPY, GBP/JPY Key Levels
2020-10-14 03:00:00
USD/JPY Price - Testing Support on Multi-Year Descending Triangle
2020-10-13 11:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • IMF's Georgieva says a global digital tax would be ideal if done in universal way - BBG
  • #Gold prices are consolidating within the October opening-range just below multi-month downtrend resistance. Get your $XAUUSD technical analysis from @nickcawley1 here: https://t.co/1EwQSjJ85s https://t.co/njSpZI9hly
  • Commodities Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 0.08% Silver: -0.65% Oil - US Crude: -1.85% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/I8jcxIglso
  • US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says $500-billion is the appropriate level for coronavirus aid
  • Forex Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇭CHF: -0.08% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.21% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.42% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.71% 🇳🇿NZD: -1.06% 🇦🇺AUD: -1.16% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/R89r1JyPQN
  • Indices Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: 0.61% Germany 30: 0.22% FTSE 100: 0.20% Wall Street: -0.49% US 500: -0.70% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/0cgpsThApp
  • Libya oil production said to reach 500k barrels per day - BBG
  • Heads Up:💶 ECB President Lagarde Speech due at 16:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-15
  • Euro is testing monthly open support today with the October opening-range now set. Get your $EURUSD technical analysis from @MBForex here: https://t.co/iEO9nwM30q https://t.co/kcY1omNwsc
  • #Gold Price Outlook: $XAUUSD Coils into October Range- $GLD Technicals - https://t.co/LOcdFArt79 https://t.co/hEvsM6IVh4
AUD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long AUD/USD for the first time since Oct 01, 2020 when AUD/USD traded near 0.72.

AUD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long AUD/USD for the first time since Oct 01, 2020 when AUD/USD traded near 0.72.

2020-10-15 15:23:00
Research, Research Team
Share:
AUD/USD Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 31.73% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

AUD/USD

BEARISH

50.73%

49.27%

0.00% Daily

7.26% Weekly

-21.08% Daily

-31.73% Weekly

-11.63% Daily

-16.29% Weekly

AUD/USD: Retail trader data shows 50.73% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.03 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Oct 01 when AUD/USD traded near 0.72, price has moved 1.42% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is unchanged than yesterday and 7.26% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 21.08% lower than yesterday and 31.73% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests AUD/USD prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long AUD/USD for the first time since Oct 01, 2020 when AUD/USD traded near 0.72. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger AUD/USD-bearish contrarian trading bias.

Advertisement

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/JPY for the first time since Oct 01, 2020 when EUR/JPY traded near 123.97.
EUR/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/JPY for the first time since Oct 01, 2020 when EUR/JPY traded near 123.97.
2020-10-15 15:23:00
Germany 30 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Germany 30 for the first time since Oct 05, 2020 12:00 GMT when Germany 30 traded near 12,883.50.
Germany 30 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Germany 30 for the first time since Oct 05, 2020 12:00 GMT when Germany 30 traded near 12,883.50.
2020-10-15 09:23:00
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/USD for the first time since Oct 02, 2020 when GBP/USD traded near 1.29.
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/USD for the first time since Oct 02, 2020 when GBP/USD traded near 1.29.
2020-10-14 00:23:00
GBP/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short GBP/JPY for the first time since Sep 24, 2020 when GBP/JPY traded near 134.38.
GBP/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short GBP/JPY for the first time since Sep 24, 2020 when GBP/JPY traded near 134.38.
2020-10-07 13:23:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Bearish