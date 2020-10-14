GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/USD for the first time since Oct 02, 2020 when GBP/USD traded near 1.29.

Number of traders net-short has increased by 1.73% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI GBP/USD BEARISH 50.42% 49.58% 10.06% Daily 12.41% Weekly -21.28% Daily 1.73% Weekly -8.08% Daily 6.85% Weekly

GBP/USD: Retail trader data shows 50.42% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.02 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Oct 02 when GBP/USD traded near 1.29, price has moved 0.05% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 10.06% higher than yesterday and 12.41% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 21.28% lower than yesterday and 1.73% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests GBP/USD prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/USD for the first time since Oct 02, 2020 when GBP/USD traded near 1.29. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger GBP/USD-bearish contrarian trading bias.