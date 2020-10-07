GBP/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short GBP/JPY for the first time since Sep 24, 2020 when GBP/JPY traded near 134.38.
Number of traders net-short has increased by 29.79% from last week.
SYMBOL
TRADING BIAS
NET-LONG%
NET-SHORT%
CHANGE IN LONGS
CHANGE IN SHORTS
CHANGE IN OI
BULLISH
49.24%
50.76%
0.00% Daily
-4.83% Weekly
29.33% Daily
29.79% Weekly
13.01% Daily
10.08% Weekly
GBP/JPY: Retail trader data shows 49.24% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.03 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Sep 24 when GBP/JPY traded near 134.38, price has moved 1.44% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is unchanged than yesterday and 4.83% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 29.33% higher than yesterday and 29.79% higher from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests GBP/JPY prices may continue to rise.
Our data shows traders are now net-short GBP/JPY for the first time since Sep 24, 2020 when GBP/JPY traded near 134.38. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger GBP/JPY-bullish contrarian trading bias.
