GBP/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short GBP/JPY for the first time since Sep 24, 2020 when GBP/JPY traded near 134.38.

EUR/USD
News
How to Trade the Impact of Politics on Global Financial Markets
2020-10-07 01:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD
2020-10-06 18:45:00
Oil - US Crude
News
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Upside Capped by Stronger USD, Demand Concerns
2020-10-07 06:00:00
Crude Oil Price at Risk After Trump Squashes Stimulus Hopes
2020-10-06 21:00:00
Wall Street
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500, DAX 30 at Risk. Will Retail Traders Chase Declines?
2020-10-07 04:00:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq Plunge as Trump Collapses Stimulus Talks
2020-10-06 19:28:00
Gold
News
How to Trade the Impact of Politics on Global Financial Markets
2020-10-07 01:00:00
Gold Price Rebound Unravels as Trump Seeks Post-Election Stimulus Bill
2020-10-07 00:00:00
GBP/USD
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Stable as Brexit Deadline Nears
2020-10-07 08:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD
2020-10-06 18:45:00
USD/JPY
News
USD/JPY Analysis: USDJPY Surges, Postponement of US Stimulus Talks
2020-10-07 11:47:00
US Rates Bear Steepening as Markets Price in US Election Biden Sweep
2020-10-07 09:30:00
Real Time News
  • 🇺🇸 EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change (02/OCT) Actual: 0.470M Previous: 1.785M https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-07
  • 🇺🇸 EIA Distillate Stocks Change (02/OCT) Actual: -0.962M Expected: -0.995M Previous: -3.184M https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-07
  • Poll: Do you think the US government will pass a follow up fiscal stimulus to the expired CARES act before the election (Nov 3) and help keep the V-shaped recovery going? Consider the market implications to your answer.
  • I am incredulous that the President's backtrack on his throwing the brakes on stimulus is genuinely encouraging for markets. At the very least, he further narrowed the chance of compromise. Nevertheless, $SPX gaps up on the day: https://t.co/OC41JiNGVq
  • Commodities Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 2.42% Gold: 0.09% Oil - US Crude: -3.08% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/X85pxSacG1
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change (02/OCT) due at 14:30 GMT (15min) Previous: 1.785M https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-07
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 EIA Distillate Stocks Change (02/OCT) due at 14:30 GMT (15min) Expected: -0.995M Previous: -3.184M https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-07
  • Tune in to @PeterHanksFX 's #webinar at 11:00 AM ET/3:00 PM GMT as he discusses top levels to watch on #DAX, #DOW & more. Register here: https://t.co/Rwbt9avERj https://t.co/e0RDzUxa5f
  • 🇨🇦 Ivey PMI s.a (SEP) Actual: 54.3 Previous: 67.8 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-07
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.64%, while traders in Wall Street are at opposite extremes with 65.54%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/RGUDebE8On
GBP/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short GBP/JPY for the first time since Sep 24, 2020 when GBP/JPY traded near 134.38.

GBP/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short GBP/JPY for the first time since Sep 24, 2020 when GBP/JPY traded near 134.38.

2020-10-07 13:23:00
Research, Research Team
GBP/JPY Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has increased by 29.79% from last week.

GBP/JPY

BULLISH

49.24%

50.76%

0.00% Daily

-4.83% Weekly

29.33% Daily

29.79% Weekly

13.01% Daily

10.08% Weekly

GBP/JPY: Retail trader data shows 49.24% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.03 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Sep 24 when GBP/JPY traded near 134.38, price has moved 1.44% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is unchanged than yesterday and 4.83% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 29.33% higher than yesterday and 29.79% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests GBP/JPY prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short GBP/JPY for the first time since Sep 24, 2020 when GBP/JPY traded near 134.38. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger GBP/JPY-bullish contrarian trading bias.

Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Oil - US Crude for the first time since Aug 31, 2020 when Oil - US Crude traded near 4,309.70.
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Oil - US Crude for the first time since Aug 31, 2020 when Oil - US Crude traded near 4,309.70.
2020-10-06 17:23:00
France 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short France 40 for the first time since Sep 18, 2020 when France 40 traded near 4,991.60.
France 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short France 40 for the first time since Sep 18, 2020 when France 40 traded near 4,991.60.
2020-10-05 17:23:00
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/JPY for the first time since Sep 10, 2020 when USD/JPY traded near 106.17.
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/JPY for the first time since Sep 10, 2020 when USD/JPY traded near 106.17.
2020-10-05 11:23:00
NZD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long NZD/USD for the first time since Jun 03, 2020 when NZD/USD traded near 0.64.
NZD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long NZD/USD for the first time since Jun 03, 2020 when NZD/USD traded near 0.64.
2020-09-29 10:23:00
GBP/JPY
