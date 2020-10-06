Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Oil - US Crude for the first time since Aug 31, 2020 when Oil - US Crude traded near 4,309.70.

Not today, $RUT, not today

Immediate risk off in reaction with US Dollar rising to session highs and US equities falling 1% https://t.co/juME5fMFyA

Less than ideal; certainly not what was expected. JPY catching a bid as stocks, gold drop. https://t.co/Hos9QlvUs1

if there was any confusion that stimulus hopes were that key to the move... pretty fast reversion here $spx https://t.co/bUze0PT0Rh https://t.co/lBJgyT0Gvu

Well if there was any lingering hope that stimulus was right around the corner, that goes right out the window now... https://t.co/wG5ObGbu4R

and stocks begin to sell-off, $usd begins to rally/jump https://t.co/VOmC9b9oEH https://t.co/ks602LqLip

Poll: Thus far, the monetary policy remarks from Fed's Powell, ECB's Lagarde and BOJ's Kuroda have not been particularly market moving systemically. Will the Vice Presidential debates tomorrow night exact a heavier toll on volatility and risk?

Trump says he is stopping stimulus talks until after election - BBG

Fed's Bostic says Fed not to be preemptive in slowing economic growth - BBG