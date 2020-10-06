News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD
2020-10-06 18:45:00
EUR/USD, EUR/JPY, DXY & More: Charts & Technical Analysis
2020-10-06 13:30:00
Oil - US Crude
News
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Oil - US Crude for the first time since Aug 31, 2020 when Oil - US Crude traded near 4,309.70.
2020-10-06 17:23:00
Crude Oil Outlook: OPEC World Outlook Report in Focus After Price Spike
2020-10-06 03:00:00
Wall Street
News
How Will the Election Affect the Stock Market? Dow Jones Forecast
2020-10-06 17:00:00
Dow Jones Climbs on Biden-Win Odds, Hang Seng Index Extends Gains
2020-10-06 02:00:00
Gold
News
Gold Price Technical Outlook: Trying to Hurdle Resistance as USD Weakens
2020-10-06 12:30:00
Gold Price Eyes $1,910 Resistance as Election Uncertainty Drags on USD
2020-10-06 06:00:00
GBP/USD
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD
2020-10-06 18:45:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Still Trending Higher, Brexit Talks in Focus
2020-10-06 08:00:00
USD/JPY
News
Japanese Yen Forecast: Momentum Pushing JPY-crosses Higher - Levels for EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY, USD/JPY
2020-10-06 14:00:00
Market Sentiment Data Bullish for USD/JPY, AUD/JPY, EUR/JPY | Webinar
2020-10-06 12:00:00
US President Trump Calls Off COVID Stimulus Talks Until After the Election, US Equities Drop

Real Time News
  • Not today, $RUT, not today
  • Immediate risk off in reaction with US Dollar rising to session highs and US equities falling 1% https://t.co/juME5fMFyA
  • Less than ideal; certainly not what was expected. JPY catching a bid as stocks, gold drop. https://t.co/Hos9QlvUs1
  • if there was any confusion that stimulus hopes were that key to the move... pretty fast reversion here $spx https://t.co/bUze0PT0Rh https://t.co/lBJgyT0Gvu
  • Well if there was any lingering hope that stimulus was right around the corner, that goes right out the window now... https://t.co/wG5ObGbu4R
  • and stocks begin to sell-off, $usd begins to rally/jump https://t.co/VOmC9b9oEH https://t.co/ks602LqLip
  • Poll: Thus far, the monetary policy remarks from Fed's Powell, ECB's Lagarde and BOJ's Kuroda have not been particularly market moving systemically. Will the Vice Presidential debates tomorrow night exact a heavier toll on volatility and risk?
  • Trump says he is stopping stimulus talks until after election - BBG
  • Fed's Bostic says Fed not to be preemptive in slowing economic growth - BBG
  • video of today's webinar + some selected charts on $USD, $EURUSD, $GBPUSD, etc. https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/video/live_events/2020/10/06/US-Dollar-USD-Price-Action-Setups-EUR-USD-GBP-USD-USD-CAD-AUD-USD.html
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Oil - US Crude for the first time since Aug 31, 2020 when Oil - US Crude traded near 4,309.70.

2020-10-06 17:23:00
Research, Research Team
Oil - US Crude Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has increased by 45.00% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

Oil - US Crude

BULLISH

48.82%

51.18%

-16.84% Daily

-19.07% Weekly

27.47% Daily

45.00% Weekly

1.15% Daily

4.58% Weekly

Oil - US Crude: Retail trader data shows 48.82% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.05 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Aug 31 when Oil - US Crude traded near 4,309.70, price has moved 6.07% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 16.84% lower than yesterday and 19.07% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 27.47% higher than yesterday and 45.00% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests Oil - US Crude prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short Oil - US Crude for the first time since Aug 31, 2020 when Oil - US Crude traded near 4,309.70. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Oil - US Crude-bullish contrarian trading bias.

