EUR/USD Rates Susceptible to Second Wave of Covid-19, Subdued Inflation
2020-10-05 07:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Gold, Oil, USD, Trump’s Infection, Stimulus?
2020-10-04 16:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Eye ISM Data, US Fiscal Stimulus and Trump Health
2020-10-05 06:00:00
Crude Oil Technical Outlook Underpinned by Resurgent Volatility
2020-10-04 01:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Gold, Oil, USD, Trump’s Infection, Stimulus?
2020-10-04 16:00:00
Dow Jones, DAX 30, Nikkei 225 Fourth Quarter Forecasts
2020-10-04 14:00:00
Gold Price Outlook Mired by Downward Trend in RSI
2020-10-05 05:15:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Gold, Oil, USD, Trump’s Infection, Stimulus?
2020-10-04 16:00:00
US Dollar Correction, GBP/USD Flips to Short, AUD/USD Longs Halved - COT Report
2020-10-05 09:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Outlook - Brexit Newsflow Continues to Dominate Sterling
2020-10-05 08:00:00
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/JPY for the first time since Sep 10, 2020 when USD/JPY traded near 106.17.
2020-10-05 11:23:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Gold, Oil, USD, Trump’s Infection, Stimulus?
2020-10-04 16:00:00
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/JPY for the first time since Sep 10, 2020 when USD/JPY traded near 106.17.

2020-10-05 11:23:00
Research, Research Team
USD/JPY Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has increased by 32.16% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

USD/JPY

BULLISH

49.06%

50.94%

3.54% Daily

-18.98% Weekly

15.01% Daily

32.16% Weekly

9.08% Daily

0.91% Weekly

USD/JPY: Retail trader data shows 49.06% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.04 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Sep 10 when USD/JPY traded near 106.17, price has moved 0.48% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 3.54% higher than yesterday and 18.98% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 15.01% higher than yesterday and 32.16% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests USD/JPY prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/JPY for the first time since Sep 10, 2020 when USD/JPY traded near 106.17. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger USD/JPY-bullish contrarian trading bias.

