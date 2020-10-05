France 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short France 40 for the first time since Sep 18, 2020 when France 40 traded near 4,991.60.
Number of traders net-short has increased by 57.41% from last week.
SYMBOL
TRADING BIAS
NET-LONG%
NET-SHORT%
CHANGE IN LONGS
CHANGE IN SHORTS
CHANGE IN OI
BULLISH
43.23%
56.77%
2.73% Daily
-11.25% Weekly
66.80% Daily
57.41% Weekly
31.38% Daily
17.96% Weekly
France 40: Retail trader data shows 43.23% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.31 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Sep 18 when France 40 traded near 4,991.60, price has moved 2.47% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 2.73% higher than yesterday and 11.25% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 66.80% higher than yesterday and 57.41% higher from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests France 40 prices may continue to rise.
Our data shows traders are now net-short France 40 for the first time since Sep 18, 2020 when France 40 traded near 4,991.60. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger France 40-bullish contrarian trading bias.
