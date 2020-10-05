News & Analysis at your fingertips.

France 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short France 40 for the first time since Sep 18, 2020 when France 40 traded near 4,991.60.

2020-10-05 17:23:00
Research, Research Team
France 40 Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has increased by 57.41% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

France 40

BULLISH

43.23%

56.77%

2.73% Daily

-11.25% Weekly

66.80% Daily

57.41% Weekly

31.38% Daily

17.96% Weekly

France 40: Retail trader data shows 43.23% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.31 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Sep 18 when France 40 traded near 4,991.60, price has moved 2.47% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 2.73% higher than yesterday and 11.25% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 66.80% higher than yesterday and 57.41% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests France 40 prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short France 40 for the first time since Sep 18, 2020 when France 40 traded near 4,991.60. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger France 40-bullish contrarian trading bias.

