EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
EUR/USD Rate Trades in Defined Range Despite Dovish ECB Guidance
2020-09-29 05:00:00
Euro Forecast: Failed Breakouts or False Breakdowns? Levels for EUR/JPY & EUR/USD
2020-09-28 21:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
News
Crude Oil and Gold Prices Eyeing Pelosi-Mnuchin Meeting on Stimulus
2020-09-29 06:00:00
Oil Price Rebound Stalls Ahead of Monthly High with OPEC on Sidelines
2020-09-26 04:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
News
Dow Jones Climbs on Stimulus Hopes, ASX 200 and Nikkei 225 Advance
2020-09-29 02:00:00
Dow, Nasdaq Rally as USD Pulls Back to Start a Busy Week
2020-09-28 15:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
News
Gold Price & Silver Technical Outlook: Gold Has Room to Decline, Silver Sitting on Support
2020-09-29 11:00:00
Crude Oil and Gold Prices Eyeing Pelosi-Mnuchin Meeting on Stimulus
2020-09-29 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Stronger all Round as Brexit Talks Resume
2020-09-29 08:00:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, Euro, Sterling, Aussie, Gold & SPX500
2020-09-28 15:01:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
News
Japanese Yen Outlook: Key USD/JPY Levels Amid Month-end Rebalancing
2020-09-29 09:30:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, Euro, Sterling, Aussie, Gold & SPX500
2020-09-28 15:01:00
NZD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long NZD/USD for the first time since Jun 03, 2020 when NZD/USD traded near 0.64.

2020-09-29 10:23:00
NZD/USD Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 33.70% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

NZD/USD

BEARISH

51.66%

48.34%

19.85% Daily

72.49% Weekly

-4.69% Daily

-33.70% Weekly

6.59% Daily

-2.77% Weekly

NZD/USD: Retail trader data shows 51.66% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.07 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Jun 03 when NZD/USD traded near 0.64, price has moved 2.47% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 19.85% higher than yesterday and 72.49% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 4.69% lower than yesterday and 33.70% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests NZD/USD prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long NZD/USD for the first time since Jun 03, 2020 when NZD/USD traded near 0.64. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger NZD/USD-bearish contrarian trading bias.

