NZD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long NZD/USD for the first time since Jun 03, 2020 when NZD/USD traded near 0.64.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI NZD/USD BEARISH 51.66% 48.34% 19.85% Daily 72.49% Weekly -4.69% Daily -33.70% Weekly 6.59% Daily -2.77% Weekly

NZD/USD: Retail trader data shows 51.66% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.07 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Jun 03 when NZD/USD traded near 0.64, price has moved 2.47% higher since then.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests NZD/USD prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long NZD/USD for the first time since Jun 03, 2020 when NZD/USD traded near 0.64. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger NZD/USD-bearish contrarian trading bias.