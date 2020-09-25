News & Analysis at your fingertips.

AUD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long AUD/JPY for the first time since Sep 16, 2020 11:00 GMT when AUD/JPY traded near 76.69.

AUD/JPY Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 8.40% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

AUD/JPY

BEARISH

50.23%

49.77%

27.91% Daily

-4.35% Weekly

-19.56% Daily

-8.40% Weekly

-1.13% Daily

-6.41% Weekly

AUD/JPY: Retail trader data shows 50.23% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.01 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Sep 16 when AUD/JPY traded near 76.69, price has moved 2.90% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 27.91% higher than yesterday and 4.35% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 19.56% lower than yesterday and 8.40% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests AUD/JPY prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long AUD/JPY for the first time since Sep 16, 2020 11:00 GMT when AUD/JPY traded near 76.69. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger AUD/JPY-bearish contrarian trading bias.

