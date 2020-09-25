AUD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long AUD/JPY for the first time since Sep 16, 2020 11:00 GMT when AUD/JPY traded near 76.69.
Number of traders net-short has decreased by 8.40% from last week.
SYMBOL
TRADING BIAS
NET-LONG%
NET-SHORT%
CHANGE IN LONGS
CHANGE IN SHORTS
CHANGE IN OI
BEARISH
50.23%
49.77%
27.91% Daily
-4.35% Weekly
-19.56% Daily
-8.40% Weekly
-1.13% Daily
-6.41% Weekly
AUD/JPY: Retail trader data shows 50.23% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.01 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Sep 16 when AUD/JPY traded near 76.69, price has moved 2.90% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 27.91% higher than yesterday and 4.35% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 19.56% lower than yesterday and 8.40% lower from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests AUD/JPY prices may continue to fall.
Our data shows traders are now net-long AUD/JPY for the first time since Sep 16, 2020 11:00 GMT when AUD/JPY traded near 76.69. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger AUD/JPY-bearish contrarian trading bias.
