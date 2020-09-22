USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long USD/JPY since Mar 08 when USD/JPY traded near 103.93.

Traders utilize varying time frames to speculate in the forex market. The two most common are long- and short-term-time frames which transmits through to trend and trigger charts. Learn more about time-frame analysis here: https://t.co/UalZ8cRSXB https://t.co/3Wp3IOFbCl

Germany's IFO forecasts - Upgrades 2020 GDP outlook to -5.2% from -6.7% - Downgrades 2021 GDP outlook to 5.1% from 6.4%

BoE's Bailey says while negative rates is in the toolbox, this does not imply the BoE would use negative rates $GBP

BoE's Bailey says negative rates have been a mixed bag in other countries $GBP

BoE's Bailey says the BoE have looked very hard at scope to lower rates further, including negative interest rates $GBP