EUR/USD
News
S&P 500 and EURUSD Escalate Debate Even Further: Was That the Break?
2020-09-22 03:00:00
USD, GBP, EUR Volatility Ahead of Cross-Continental Geopolitical Risks
2020-09-22 01:00:00
Oil - US Crude
News
Crude Oil Prices Weighed by Demand Concerns, Rising US Dollar
2020-09-22 06:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, US Dollar, Yen, NZD, RBNZ, Powell Testifies
2020-09-20 16:00:00
Wall Street
News
Dow Jones Supported by 100-Day SMA, Strong US Dollar Sinks XAG/USD
2020-09-22 02:00:00
Dow, Nasdaq Price Forecast: US Stocks September Slide Continues
2020-09-21 14:00:00
Gold
News
Gold and Silver Vulnerable on Stagnating Stimulus Talks, USD Resurgence
2020-09-22 04:00:00
Gold Price Breaks Lower as Risk Aversion Spikes and Volatility Soars
2020-09-21 17:05:00
GBP/USD
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD at Risk of Sharp Fall if Support Breaks
2020-09-22 08:00:00
USD, GBP, EUR Volatility Ahead of Cross-Continental Geopolitical Risks
2020-09-22 01:00:00
USD/JPY
News
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long USD/JPY since Mar 08 when USD/JPY traded near 103.93.
2020-09-22 09:23:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, Euro, Sterling, Yen, Loonie & Gold
2020-09-21 15:30:00
Real Time News
  • Traders utilize varying time frames to speculate in the forex market. The two most common are long- and short-term-time frames which transmits through to trend and trigger charts. Learn more about time-frame analysis here: https://t.co/UalZ8cRSXB https://t.co/3Wp3IOFbCl
  • Join @MartinSEssex 's #webinar at 6:30 AM ET/10:30 AM GMT to learn more about trading #sentiment Register here: https://t.co/XUUPRdY06p https://t.co/xPg6iYu5XF
  • USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long USD/JPY since Mar 08 when USD/JPY traded near 103.93. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to USD/JPY weakness. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/svVkPPHfph
  • Forex liquidity makes it easy for traders to sell and buy currencies without delay, and also creates tight spreads for favorable quotes. Low costs and large scope to various markets make it the most frequently traded market in the world. Learn more here: https://t.co/5uSWKoLkd6 https://t.co/ZcSPE0xkvX
  • Join @PaulRobinsonFX 's #webinar at 5:30 AM ET/9:30 AM GMT for insight on London #FX and #CFD trading. Register here: https://t.co/AoM3UvLtcF https://t.co/zKfTmM2Lvn
  • Germany's IFO forecasts - Upgrades 2020 GDP outlook to -5.2% from -6.7% - Downgrades 2021 GDP outlook to 5.1% from 6.4%
  • BoE's Bailey says while negative rates is in the toolbox, this does not imply the BoE would use negative rates $GBP
  • BoE's Bailey says negative rates have been a mixed bag in other countries $GBP
  • BoE's Bailey says the BoE have looked very hard at scope to lower rates further, including negative interest rates $GBP
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.45%, while traders in NZD/USD are at opposite extremes with 69.03%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/xwIu29Mfxl
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long USD/JPY since Mar 08 when USD/JPY traded near 103.93.

2020-09-22 09:23:00
Research, Research Team

2020-09-22 09:23:00
Research, Research Team
USD/JPY Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 40.10% from last week.

USD/JPY

BEARISH

78.11%

21.89%

8.97% Daily

70.11% Weekly

-26.32% Daily

-40.10% Weekly

-1.37% Daily

21.28% Weekly

USD/JPY: Retail trader data shows 78.11% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 3.57 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long USD/JPY since Mar 08 when USD/JPY traded near 103.93. The number of traders net-long is 8.97% higher than yesterday and 70.11% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 26.32% lower than yesterday and 40.10% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests USD/JPY prices may continue to fall.

Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger USD/JPY-bearish contrarian trading bias.

