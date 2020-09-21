News & Analysis at your fingertips.

Germany 30 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Germany 30 for the first time since Sep 08, 2020 when Germany 30 traded near 12,883.80.

Germany 30 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Germany 30 for the first time since Sep 08, 2020 when Germany 30 traded near 12,883.80.

2020-09-21 09:23:00
Research, Research Team
Share:
Germany 30 Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 39.59% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

Germany 30

BEARISH

57.90%

42.10%

88.83% Daily

68.66% Weekly

-7.08% Daily

-39.59% Weekly

31.63% Daily

-3.86% Weekly

Germany 30: Retail trader data shows 57.90% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.38 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Sep 08 when Germany 30 traded near 12,883.80, price has moved 0.73% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 88.83% higher than yesterday and 68.66% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 7.08% lower than yesterday and 39.59% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Germany 30 prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long Germany 30 for the first time since Sep 08, 2020 when Germany 30 traded near 12,883.80. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Germany 30-bearish contrarian trading bias.

