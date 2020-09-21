Germany 30 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Germany 30 for the first time since Sep 08, 2020 when Germany 30 traded near 12,883.80.
Number of traders net-short has decreased by 39.59% from last week.
SYMBOL
TRADING BIAS
NET-LONG%
NET-SHORT%
CHANGE IN LONGS
CHANGE IN SHORTS
CHANGE IN OI
BEARISH
57.90%
42.10%
88.83% Daily
68.66% Weekly
-7.08% Daily
-39.59% Weekly
31.63% Daily
-3.86% Weekly
Germany 30: Retail trader data shows 57.90% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.38 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Sep 08 when Germany 30 traded near 12,883.80, price has moved 0.73% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 88.83% higher than yesterday and 68.66% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 7.08% lower than yesterday and 39.59% lower from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Germany 30 prices may continue to fall.
Our data shows traders are now net-long Germany 30 for the first time since Sep 08, 2020 when Germany 30 traded near 12,883.80. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Germany 30-bearish contrarian trading bias.
