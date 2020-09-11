AUD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long AUD/JPY for the first time since Jul 28, 2020 when AUD/JPY traded near 75.20.

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
News
EUR/USD Price Outlook - A Fresh 30-Month High May Prove Difficult
2020-09-11 09:30:00
US Dollar Outlook: DXY May Extend Losses Ahead of FOMC Rate Decision
2020-09-11 07:00:00
Oil - US Crude
News
Crude Oil Price Outlook Mired by Moving Average Death Cross
2020-09-10 17:00:00
Crude Oil Outlook Downbeat, Demand Concerns May Prompt OPEC Action
2020-09-10 09:30:00
Wall Street
News
Dow Jones May Lead Hang Seng, Nikkei 225 lower Post ECB Disappointment
2020-09-11 02:00:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones, AUD/USD Forecast: Retail Investors Buying the Dip?
2020-09-09 04:00:00
Gold
News
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Rally Stalls– Relief or Reversal?
2020-09-10 18:30:00
S&P 500 May Lead ASX 200 Higher, Gold Rebounds as US Dollar Falls
2020-09-10 02:00:00
GBP/USD
News
British Pound Latest (GBP) - EU Gives UK Brexit Ultimatum
2020-09-11 08:00:00
GBP/USD Slammed by Brexit Drama, Dollar-Yen Eyes Inflation Data
2020-09-10 21:30:00
USD/JPY
News
GBP/USD Slammed by Brexit Drama, Dollar-Yen Eyes Inflation Data
2020-09-10 21:30:00
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/JPY for the first time since Jul 07, 2020 when USD/JPY traded near 107.55.
2020-09-10 06:23:00
  • Heads Up:🇮🇳 Manufacturing Production YoY (JUL) due at 12:00 GMT (15min) Previous: -17.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-09-11
  • Heads Up:🇮🇳 Industrial Production YoY (JUL) due at 12:00 GMT (15min) Expected: -11.5% Previous: -16.6% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-09-11
  • UK sources says the EU seems to define engagement in talks as accepting large elements of their position, adds that the UK does not recognise EU suggestion that it has not engaged in talks $GBP
  • The Federal Reserve System (the Fed) was founded in 1913 by the United States Congress. The Fed’s actions and policies have a major impact on currency value, affecting many trades involving the US Dollar. Learn more about the Fed here: https://t.co/ADSC4sIHrP https://t.co/QFEQfWSj4W
  • AUD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long AUD/JPY for the first time since Jul 28, 2020 when AUD/JPY traded near 75.20. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to AUD/JPY weakness. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/klv1TdMWU9
  • 🇲🇽 Industrial Production YoY (JUL) Actual: -11.3% Expected: -11.3% Previous: -16.7% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-09-11
  • 🇲🇽 Industrial Production YoY (JUL) Actual: -11.3 Expected: -11.3% Previous: -16.7% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-09-11
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.16%, while traders in EUR/GBP are at opposite extremes with 69.19%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/KurZjQaPAe
  • Heads Up:🇲🇽 Industrial Production YoY (JUL) due at 11:00 GMT (15min) Expected: -11.3% Previous: -16.7% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-09-11
  • China places retaliatory measures on US diplomats
AUD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long AUD/JPY for the first time since Jul 28, 2020 when AUD/JPY traded near 75.20.

2020-09-11 11:23:00
Research, Research Team
Share:
AUD/JPY Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 16.50% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

AUD/JPY

BEARISH

51.18%

48.82%

23.81% Daily

26.21% Weekly

-21.27% Daily

-16.50% Weekly

-3.24% Daily

0.99% Weekly

AUD/JPY: Retail trader data shows 51.18% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.05 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Jul 28 when AUD/JPY traded near 75.20, price has moved 3.09% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 23.81% higher than yesterday and 26.21% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 21.27% lower than yesterday and 16.50% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests AUD/JPY prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long AUD/JPY for the first time since Jul 28, 2020 when AUD/JPY traded near 75.20. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger AUD/JPY-bearish contrarian trading bias.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

