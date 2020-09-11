AUD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long AUD/JPY for the first time since Jul 28, 2020 when AUD/JPY traded near 75.20.

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 16.50% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI AUD/JPY BEARISH 51.18% 48.82% 23.81% Daily 26.21% Weekly -21.27% Daily -16.50% Weekly -3.24% Daily 0.99% Weekly

AUD/JPY: Retail trader data shows 51.18% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.05 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Jul 28 when AUD/JPY traded near 75.20, price has moved 3.09% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 23.81% higher than yesterday and 26.21% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 21.27% lower than yesterday and 16.50% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests AUD/JPY prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long AUD/JPY for the first time since Jul 28, 2020 when AUD/JPY traded near 75.20. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger AUD/JPY-bearish contrarian trading bias.