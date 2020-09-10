USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/JPY for the first time since Jul 07, 2020 when USD/JPY traded near 107.55.

Number of traders net-short has increased by 21.11% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI USD/JPY BULLISH 49.67% 50.33% -12.11% Daily -26.19% Weekly 1.50% Daily 21.11% Weekly -5.75% Daily -8.13% Weekly

USD/JPY: Retail trader data shows 49.67% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.01 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Jul 07 when USD/JPY traded near 107.55, price has moved 1.32% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 12.11% lower than yesterday and 26.19% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 1.50% higher than yesterday and 21.11% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests USD/JPY prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/JPY for the first time since Jul 07, 2020 when USD/JPY traded near 107.55. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger USD/JPY-bullish contrarian trading bias.