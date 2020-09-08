Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Jul 10, 2020 when Wall Street traded near 26,094.90.

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 26.81% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI Wall Street BEARISH 50.69% 49.31% 44.52% Daily 48.70% Weekly -14.42% Daily -26.81% Weekly 7.88% Daily -1.45% Weekly

Wall Street: Retail trader data shows 50.69% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.03 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Jul 10 when Wall Street traded near 26,094.90, price has moved 6.51% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 44.52% higher than yesterday and 48.70% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 14.42% lower than yesterday and 26.81% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Wall Street prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Jul 10, 2020 when Wall Street traded near 26,094.90. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Wall Street-bearish contrarian trading bias.