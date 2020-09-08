News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
News
Euro Dollar Outlook: EUR/USD Indecisive as Political Pressure Looms
2020-09-08 15:48:00
EUR/USD Rate Outlook Hinges on ECB Interest Rate Decision
2020-09-08 03:30:00
Oil - US Crude
News
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Crude Falters Alongside Tech as Selloff Broadens
2020-09-08 17:05:00
Confidence in GBP/USD Ebbs, Gold and US Stocks Suffering Too | Webinar
2020-09-08 12:30:00
Wall Street
News
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Jul 10, 2020 when Wall Street traded near 26,094.90.
2020-09-08 17:23:00
Nasdaq, Dow Jones Could Extend Slide Amid Simmering US-China Tensions
2020-09-08 07:00:00
Gold
News
Confidence in GBP/USD Ebbs, Gold and US Stocks Suffering Too | Webinar
2020-09-08 12:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, US Dollar, Volatility, ECB, BoC
2020-09-07 14:00:00
GBP/USD
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Further Losses Probable, No-Deal Brexit Comes Closer
2020-09-08 08:05:00
Weekly US Dollar Fundamental Forecast: Shaking Off the Summer Doldrums
2020-09-07 20:00:00
USD/JPY
News
Japanese PM Frontrunner Signals Snap Election, USD/JPY Maintains Range
2020-09-08 11:00:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: Bank of Japan Policy to Push JPY Lower?
2020-09-07 23:00:00
Real Time News
  • Commodities Update: NYM WTI Crude 36.73 (-7.64), ICE Brent Crude 39.83 (-5.24%), NYM NYH Gasoline 109.77 (-6.75%). [delayed]
  • Read up on triangle pattern formations here: https://www.dailyfx.com/education/technical-analysis-chart-patterns/triangle-pattern.html/?ref-author=Dvorak
  • Read up on moving averages here: https://www.dailyfx.com/education/technical-analysis-tools/moving-average.html/?ref-author=Dvorak
  • Gold price action bouncing nicely off its 50-day moving average and critical support zone around $1,900-1,920/oz. Eyes on imminent break away from its triangle pattern. Will bulls or bears prevail? 🧐 https://t.co/5CXVJZPlkM
  • Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Jul 10, 2020 when Wall Street traded near 26,094.90. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to Wall Street weakness. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/dW4hQ8kMmP
  • Amid a global economic crisis, the EUR/USD pair is conflicted as political and economic woes rise.Get your $EURUSD market update from @Tams707 here: https://t.co/3m7i6uHiXX https://t.co/T4ycnRHUv2
  • S&P 500 attempting to base near last week’s lows as price discovery unfolds, but dip buying might come into conflict with a short-term bearish trend seemingly under development as #stocks print lower highs. $ES_F $SPX $SPY #SP500 #Trading https://t.co/BD4oXYmrFv
  • US 3-Year Notes Draw 0.170% Primary Dealers Awarded: 36.3% Indirect Bidders Accepted: 50.7% Direct Bidders Accepted: 13.0% B/C Ratio: 2.28
  • 1. USD bounce - potential for more 2. EUR/USD reversal ahead of ECB? 3. Gold slacking around support all topics covered in this webinar - 10 markets in 30 mins (or so) https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/980972059
  • Crude oil is accelerating into its slide. This more growth-sensitive risk asset is registering its biggest single-day drop since Jun 11 and on a four-day slide https://t.co/7w33guwYCC
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Jul 10, 2020 when Wall Street traded near 26,094.90.

2020-09-08 17:23:00
Research, Research Team
Wall Street Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 26.81% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

Wall Street

BEARISH

50.69%

49.31%

44.52% Daily

48.70% Weekly

-14.42% Daily

-26.81% Weekly

7.88% Daily

-1.45% Weekly

Wall Street: Retail trader data shows 50.69% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.03 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Jul 10 when Wall Street traded near 26,094.90, price has moved 6.51% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 44.52% higher than yesterday and 48.70% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 14.42% lower than yesterday and 26.81% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Wall Street prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Jul 10, 2020 when Wall Street traded near 26,094.90. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Wall Street-bearish contrarian trading bias.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

Germany 30 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Germany 30 for the first time since Sep 01, 2020 15:00 GMT when Germany 30 traded near 12,997.20.
2020-09-08 15:23:00
Bitcoin IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Bitcoin since Aug 21 when Bitcoin traded near 11,610.94.
2020-09-02 17:23:00
GBP/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/JPY for the first time since Aug 24, 2020 13:00 GMT when GBP/JPY traded near 138.47.
2020-08-31 13:23:00
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long GBP/USD since Aug 04 when GBP/USD traded near 1.31.
2020-08-28 17:23:00
