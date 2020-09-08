Germany 30 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Germany 30 for the first time since Sep 01, 2020 15:00 GMT when Germany 30 traded near 12,997.20. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to Germany 30 weakness. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/oUA5TpCdGz

As risk appetite remains soft with US futures on the backfoot, the Japanese Yen is better bid, particularly on the crosses, while USD/JPY trades flat. Get your $USDJPY market update from @JMcQueenFX here: https://t.co/p8jwfU9IRZ https://t.co/FCWL4zdrYE

The $SPX's gap lower this morning was the largest bearish jump from close to open since June 11. Also, more importantly to me, it has clear 3,400 https://t.co/nHn3Y5fgwT

$EURUSD h4 chart catching support off of this tl projection taken off of the monthly (img 2) $Euro https://t.co/KB11aeSnoq

Forex Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.30% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.21% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.24% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.68% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.87% 🇬🇧GBP: -1.03% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/v3LEh2RV54

Indices Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: FTSE 100: -0.49% Germany 30: -0.87% France 40: -1.65% US 500: -2.06% Wall Street: -2.36% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/gcUMr6nvEa

$Nasdaq 100 bulls showing a little vigor after this morning's support test $qqq https://t.co/H6eYK9omBa https://t.co/wdFZabfjW2

Commodities Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: -0.54% Silver: -2.01% Oil - US Crude: -5.80% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/sIqPJhL6lc

US 6-Month Bills Draw 0.125% Primary Dealers Awarded: 51.7% Indirect Bidders Accepted: 45.4% Direct Bidders Accepted: 3.0% B/C Ratio: 2.86