News
EUR/USD Rate Outlook Hinges on ECB Interest Rate Decision
2020-09-08 03:30:00
Weekly US Dollar Fundamental Forecast: Shaking Off the Summer Doldrums
2020-09-07 20:00:00
News
Confidence in GBP/USD Ebbs, Gold and US Stocks Suffering Too | Webinar
2020-09-08 12:30:00
Crude Oil Prices Still Vulnerable After Biggest Drop in 2 Months
2020-09-07 06:05:00
News
Nasdaq, Dow Jones Could Extend Slide Amid Simmering US-China Tensions
2020-09-08 07:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, US Dollar, Volatility, ECB, BoC
2020-09-07 14:00:00
News
Confidence in GBP/USD Ebbs, Gold and US Stocks Suffering Too | Webinar
2020-09-08 12:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, US Dollar, Volatility, ECB, BoC
2020-09-07 14:00:00
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Further Losses Probable, No-Deal Brexit Comes Closer
2020-09-08 08:05:00
Weekly US Dollar Fundamental Forecast: Shaking Off the Summer Doldrums
2020-09-07 20:00:00
News
Japanese PM Frontrunner Signals Snap Election, USD/JPY Maintains Range
2020-09-08 11:00:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: Bank of Japan Policy to Push JPY Lower?
2020-09-07 23:00:00
Real Time News
  • Germany 30 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Germany 30 for the first time since Sep 01, 2020 15:00 GMT when Germany 30 traded near 12,997.20. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to Germany 30 weakness. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/oUA5TpCdGz
  • As risk appetite remains soft with US futures on the backfoot, the Japanese Yen is better bid, particularly on the crosses, while USD/JPY trades flat. Get your $USDJPY market update from @JMcQueenFX here: https://t.co/p8jwfU9IRZ https://t.co/FCWL4zdrYE
  • The $SPX's gap lower this morning was the largest bearish jump from close to open since June 11. Also, more importantly to me, it has clear 3,400 https://t.co/nHn3Y5fgwT
  • $EURUSD h4 chart catching support off of this tl projection taken off of the monthly (img 2) $Euro https://t.co/KB11aeSnoq
  • Forex Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.30% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.21% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.24% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.68% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.87% 🇬🇧GBP: -1.03% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/v3LEh2RV54
  • Indices Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: FTSE 100: -0.49% Germany 30: -0.87% France 40: -1.65% US 500: -2.06% Wall Street: -2.36% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/gcUMr6nvEa
  • $Nasdaq 100 bulls showing a little vigor after this morning's support test $qqq https://t.co/H6eYK9omBa https://t.co/wdFZabfjW2
  • Commodities Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: -0.54% Silver: -2.01% Oil - US Crude: -5.80% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/sIqPJhL6lc
  • US 6-Month Bills Draw 0.125% Primary Dealers Awarded: 51.7% Indirect Bidders Accepted: 45.4% Direct Bidders Accepted: 3.0% B/C Ratio: 2.86
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.77%, while traders in NZD/USD are at opposite extremes with 72.01%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/bxfN59cvSM
Germany 30 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Germany 30 for the first time since Sep 01, 2020 15:00 GMT when Germany 30 traded near 12,997.20.

2020-09-08 15:23:00
Research, Research Team
Germany 30 Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 3.27% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

Germany 30

MIXED

50.18%

49.82%

32.43% Daily

-14.09% Weekly

-35.68% Daily

-3.27% Weekly

-13.31% Daily

-9.02% Weekly

Germany 30: Retail trader data shows 50.18% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.01 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Sep 01 when Germany 30 traded near 12,997.20, price has moved 0.08% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 32.43% higher than yesterday and 14.09% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 35.68% lower than yesterday and 3.27% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Germany 30 prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long Germany 30 for the first time since Sep 01, 2020 15:00 GMT when Germany 30 traded near 12,997.20. Positioning is more net-long than yesterday but less net-long from last week. The combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a further mixed Germany 30 trading bias.

