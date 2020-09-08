Germany 30 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Germany 30 for the first time since Sep 01, 2020 15:00 GMT when Germany 30 traded near 12,997.20.
Number of traders net-short has decreased by 3.27% from last week.
SYMBOL
TRADING BIAS
NET-LONG%
NET-SHORT%
CHANGE IN LONGS
CHANGE IN SHORTS
CHANGE IN OI
MIXED
50.18%
49.82%
32.43% Daily
-14.09% Weekly
-35.68% Daily
-3.27% Weekly
-13.31% Daily
-9.02% Weekly
Germany 30: Retail trader data shows 50.18% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.01 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Sep 01 when Germany 30 traded near 12,997.20, price has moved 0.08% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 32.43% higher than yesterday and 14.09% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 35.68% lower than yesterday and 3.27% lower from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Germany 30 prices may continue to fall.
Our data shows traders are now net-long Germany 30 for the first time since Sep 01, 2020 15:00 GMT when Germany 30 traded near 12,997.20. Positioning is more net-long than yesterday but less net-long from last week. The combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a further mixed Germany 30 trading bias.
