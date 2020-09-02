Bitcoin IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Bitcoin since Aug 21 when Bitcoin traded near 11,610.94.
Number of traders net-short has decreased by 16.77% from last week.
SYMBOL
TRADING BIAS
NET-LONG%
NET-SHORT%
CHANGE IN LONGS
CHANGE IN SHORTS
CHANGE IN OI
BEARISH
91.70%
8.30%
-0.40% Daily
2.35% Weekly
-6.94% Daily
-16.77% Weekly
-0.98% Daily
0.44% Weekly
Bitcoin: Retail trader data shows 91.70% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 11.05 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Bitcoin since Aug 21 when Bitcoin traded near 11,610.94. The number of traders net-long is 0.40% lower than yesterday and 2.35% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 6.94% lower than yesterday and 16.77% lower from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Bitcoin prices may continue to fall.
Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Bitcoin-bearish contrarian trading bias.
