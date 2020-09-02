Bitcoin IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Bitcoin since Aug 21 when Bitcoin traded near 11,610.94. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to Bitcoin weakness. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/tcaBJUzPqP

ECB's Weidmann says emergency policy measures must stop once virus pandemic is over $EURUSD

The curve in Covid cases for the US is sliding. That can act as an additional Dollar booster if this rebound from the Greenback keeps its bearing https://t.co/mHXObVGVOO

Fed's Mester says more can always be added to balance sheet $DXY $SPX

IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.38%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 76.30%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/AxeCZ3lW85

Resurgent dollar causes USD/ZAR to trade above prior day low however, more is needed to reverse the strong medium-term downtrend. Get your $USDZAR market update from @RichardSnowFX here:https://t.co/PCqdl8y6lw https://t.co/tXxYhibv7g

Commodities Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: -1.81% Oil - US Crude: -2.44% Silver: -3.60% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/7POAdiJKdg

GBP/USD has fallen back after almost touching 1.35 Tuesday, hitting a high of 1.3483. Get your $GBPUSD market update from @MartinSEssex here: https://t.co/cGSp1NZ8p2 https://t.co/pLytrJAMmR

Forex Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇦CAD: -0.01% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.03% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.22% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.53% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.68% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.75% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/cRQQMksDZw