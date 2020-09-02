Bitcoin IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Bitcoin since Aug 21 when Bitcoin traded near 11,610.94.

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Reversal Keeps Important Channel in Play
2020-09-02 12:30:00
Price Action Webinar Archive from Sept. 1, 2020
2020-09-01 19:16:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices May Not Capitalize on Draining US Inventories
2020-09-02 06:04:00
Crude Oil Price Chart Hits at Topping After Sharp 4-Month Rise
2020-09-01 06:11:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Climbs on Strong ISM Data, ASX 200 Eyes GDP Figure
2020-09-02 01:00:00
Nasdaq Climbs With VIX 'Fear Gauge', DAX 30 Falls Alongside Dow Jones
2020-09-01 01:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices to Watch as RSI Rebounds From Lowest Reading Since June
2020-09-02 04:00:00
Gold Price Forecast Remains Encouraging on Ever-Expanding Stimulus
2020-09-01 20:05:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Backs Off 1.35, May Try Again
2020-09-02 08:00:00
Price Action Webinar Archive from Sept. 1, 2020
2020-09-01 19:16:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Claws Back Losses on Solid Manufacturing PMI Data
2020-09-01 14:45:00
Japanese Yen May Fall Post Abe Resignation, AUD/USD Eyeing RBA
2020-08-31 23:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Bitcoin IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Bitcoin since Aug 21 when Bitcoin traded near 11,610.94. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to Bitcoin weakness. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/tcaBJUzPqP
  • ECB's Weidmann says emergency policy measures must stop once virus pandemic is over $EURUSD
  • The curve in Covid cases for the US is sliding. That can act as an additional Dollar booster if this rebound from the Greenback keeps its bearing https://t.co/mHXObVGVOO
  • Fed's Mester says more can always be added to balance sheet $DXY $SPX
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.38%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 76.30%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/AxeCZ3lW85
  • Resurgent dollar causes USD/ZAR to trade above prior day low however, more is needed to reverse the strong medium-term downtrend. Get your $USDZAR market update from @RichardSnowFX here:https://t.co/PCqdl8y6lw https://t.co/tXxYhibv7g
  • Commodities Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: -1.81% Oil - US Crude: -2.44% Silver: -3.60% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/7POAdiJKdg
  • GBP/USD has fallen back after almost touching 1.35 Tuesday, hitting a high of 1.3483. Get your $GBPUSD market update from @MartinSEssex here: https://t.co/cGSp1NZ8p2 https://t.co/pLytrJAMmR
  • Forex Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇦CAD: -0.01% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.03% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.22% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.53% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.68% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.75% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/cRQQMksDZw
  • Fed's Mester says inflation will be below target at end of year $DXY
Bitcoin IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Bitcoin since Aug 21 when Bitcoin traded near 11,610.94.

Bitcoin IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Bitcoin since Aug 21 when Bitcoin traded near 11,610.94.

2020-09-02 17:23:00
Research, Research Team
Share:
Bitcoin Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 16.77% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

Bitcoin

BEARISH

91.70%

8.30%

-0.40% Daily

2.35% Weekly

-6.94% Daily

-16.77% Weekly

-0.98% Daily

0.44% Weekly

Bitcoin: Retail trader data shows 91.70% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 11.05 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Bitcoin since Aug 21 when Bitcoin traded near 11,610.94. The number of traders net-long is 0.40% lower than yesterday and 2.35% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 6.94% lower than yesterday and 16.77% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Bitcoin prices may continue to fall.

Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Bitcoin-bearish contrarian trading bias.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Germany 30 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Germany 30 for the first time since Aug 21, 2020 when Germany 30 traded near 12,785.60.
Germany 30 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Germany 30 for the first time since Aug 21, 2020 when Germany 30 traded near 12,785.60.
2020-09-01 15:23:00
GBP/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/JPY for the first time since Aug 24, 2020 13:00 GMT when GBP/JPY traded near 138.47.
GBP/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/JPY for the first time since Aug 24, 2020 13:00 GMT when GBP/JPY traded near 138.47.
2020-08-31 13:23:00
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long GBP/USD since Aug 04 when GBP/USD traded near 1.31.
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long GBP/USD since Aug 04 when GBP/USD traded near 1.31.
2020-08-28 17:23:00
EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/GBP for the first time since Jul 22, 2020 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.91.
EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/GBP for the first time since Jul 22, 2020 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.91.
2020-08-19 12:23:00
Advertisement

Rates

Bitcoin
Bearish