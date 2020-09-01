News & Analysis at your fingertips.

US Dollar Claws Back Losses on Solid Manufacturing PMI Data
2020-09-01 14:45:00
Euro Dollar Forecast: Bulls look to break above 1.200 as Euro Continues to Strengthen
2020-09-01 11:58:00
Crude Oil Price Chart Hits at Topping After Sharp 4-Month Rise
2020-09-01 06:11:00
S&P 500, Crude Oil and Dollar Welcome September a Month Known for Volatility, Risk Aversion
2020-09-01 03:00:00
Nasdaq Climbs With VIX 'Fear Gauge', DAX 30 Falls Alongside Dow Jones
2020-09-01 01:00:00
Dow Jones Forecast: Index Slips Ahead of Historically Bearish Month
2020-08-31 21:45:00
Gold Price Nears $2,000/oz. as the US Dollar Slumps, Retail Remain Long but Sentiment is Mixed
2020-09-01 09:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU Holds Support as Monthly Gold Bar Goes Doji
2020-08-31 19:12:00
USD, GBPUSD Charts and Technical Outlook
2020-09-01 11:19:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Path Clear For GBP/USD to Top 1.35
2020-09-01 08:00:00
US Dollar Claws Back Losses on Solid Manufacturing PMI Data
2020-09-01 14:45:00
Japanese Yen May Fall Post Abe Resignation, AUD/USD Eyeing RBA
2020-08-31 23:00:00
Real Time News
  • US Dollar recovering lost ground following the latest release of monthly PMI data. Get your $USD market update from @RichDvorakFX here: https://t.co/sU2zcQERbv https://t.co/Lt9Abhajd5
  • Hey traders! Risk appetite continues to flag into a new month. Get your market update from @DailyFX Chief Strategist @JohnKicklighter 👇 https://t.co/9OXHTtbiKs
  • so the $Euro waited for inflation to go negative before $EURUSD challenged the 1.2000 area? https://t.co/0FCRL8hksO
  • Germany 30 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Germany 30 for the first time since Aug 21, 2020 when Germany 30 traded near 12,785.60. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to Germany 30 weakness. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/tDq2e7Pzfi
  • $USD has finally touched down for a test of the confluent support around the 92 handle on $DXY. Big zone here with a couple of fibos and a long-term tl https://t.co/RM6JpIjuyA
  • Forex Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.41% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.37% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.10% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.15% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.22% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.64% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/IwNUv6As2H
  • Indices Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 0.49% Wall Street: 0.38% Germany 30: 0.34% France 40: 0.03% FTSE 100: -0.95% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/nPJxBtWxBY
  • 🇲🇽 Markit Manufacturing PMI (AUG) Actual: 41.3 Previous: 40.4 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-09-01
  • The ISM's manufacturing survey buoy's economic confidence today, but capital markets are not as impressed. Already stretched $SPX continues to level out. Growth oriented crude oil and Treasury yields offer limited response. Dollar only easing up from new lows https://t.co/kDij9UL2HR
  • For Sterling bulls there are two levels to watch out for: “round-number” resistance at 1.35 and then the high at 1.3516 touched on December 12 last year.Get your $GBP market update from @MartinSEssex here: https://t.co/XSlWpMT8H0 https://t.co/YvYE3f0SO0
Germany 30 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Germany 30 for the first time since Aug 21, 2020 when Germany 30 traded near 12,785.60.

2020-09-01 15:23:00
Research, Research Team
Germany 30 Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 37.55% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

Germany 30

BEARISH

53.14%

46.86%

15.08% Daily

58.47% Weekly

-16.18% Daily

-37.55% Weekly

-2.04% Daily

-7.89% Weekly

Germany 30: Retail trader data shows 53.14% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.13 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Aug 21 when Germany 30 traded near 12,785.60, price has moved 1.37% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 15.08% higher than yesterday and 58.47% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 16.18% lower than yesterday and 37.55% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Germany 30 prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long Germany 30 for the first time since Aug 21, 2020 when Germany 30 traded near 12,785.60. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Germany 30-bearish contrarian trading bias.

