Germany 30 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Germany 30 for the first time since Aug 21, 2020 when Germany 30 traded near 12,785.60.
Number of traders net-short has decreased by 37.55% from last week.
SYMBOL
TRADING BIAS
NET-LONG%
NET-SHORT%
CHANGE IN LONGS
CHANGE IN SHORTS
CHANGE IN OI
BEARISH
53.14%
46.86%
15.08% Daily
58.47% Weekly
-16.18% Daily
-37.55% Weekly
-2.04% Daily
-7.89% Weekly
Germany 30: Retail trader data shows 53.14% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.13 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Aug 21 when Germany 30 traded near 12,785.60, price has moved 1.37% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 15.08% higher than yesterday and 58.47% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 16.18% lower than yesterday and 37.55% lower from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Germany 30 prices may continue to fall.
Our data shows traders are now net-long Germany 30 for the first time since Aug 21, 2020 when Germany 30 traded near 12,785.60. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Germany 30-bearish contrarian trading bias.
