GBP/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/JPY for the first time since Aug 24, 2020 13:00 GMT when GBP/JPY traded near 138.47.
SYMBOL
TRADING BIAS
NET-LONG%
NET-SHORT%
CHANGE IN LONGS
CHANGE IN SHORTS
CHANGE IN OI
MIXED
50.86%
49.14%
25.42% Daily
-1.66% Weekly
5.15% Daily
-1.04% Weekly
14.57% Daily
-1.36% Weekly
GBP/JPY: Retail trader data shows 50.86% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.03 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Aug 24 when GBP/JPY traded near 138.47, price has moved 2.06% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 25.42% higher than yesterday and 1.66% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 5.15% higher than yesterday and 1.04% lower from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests GBP/JPY prices may continue to fall.
Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/JPY for the first time since Aug 24, 2020 13:00 GMT when GBP/JPY traded near 138.47. Positioning is more net-long than yesterday but less net-long from last week. The combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a further mixed GBP/JPY trading bias.
