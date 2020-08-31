GBP/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/JPY for the first time since Aug 24, 2020 13:00 GMT when GBP/JPY traded near 138.47.

Fed's Bostic: Could accept persistent inflation overshoot as long as its steady #Fed $DXY

Indices Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 0.32% France 40: 0.32% FTSE 100: 0.22% US 500: -0.11% Wall Street: -0.75% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/eTrj6PfjTW

Can USD bears stage a breakout? And if so, for how long might they be able to push to fresh lows? Get your $USD technical analysis from @JStanleyFX here:https://t.co/BILbnfFCzl https://t.co/bODDcnxzNJ

US 6-Month Bills Draw 0.115% Primary Dealers Awarded: 39.0% Indirect Bidders Accepted: 58.7% Direct Bidders Accepted: 2.3% B/C Ratio: 3.23

It seems the tide in $USDCNH has shifted from trade war pressure easing to symbol of relative economic health. The pair is trading at 14 month lows and accelerating into the slide https://t.co/gqXqlfQBEa

so $USD has technically set a fresh two-year-low, just very little run thereafter second image is monthly chart, big zone of support lurking below https://t.co/kwW6Tb5AZh

US Treasury Yields: 2-Year: 0.131% 3-Year: 0.146% 5-Year: 0.267% 7-Year: 0.491% 10-Year: 0.710% 30-Year: 1.476% $TNX

Forex Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇦CAD: 0.53% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.42% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.32% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.20% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.06% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.63% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/DFb5Cgx7yr

Indices Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: -0.02% US 500: -0.09% FTSE 100: -0.17% France 40: -0.35% Wall Street: -0.62% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/aNTvpHD3xe