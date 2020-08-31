GBP/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/JPY for the first time since Aug 24, 2020 13:00 GMT when GBP/JPY traded near 138.47.

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Outlook: USD Pushes Towards Big Zone of Key Support
2020-08-31 14:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Gold, Dollar, Dow, Euro, AUD, PMIs & Job Data
2020-08-31 12:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Gold, Dollar, Dow, Euro, AUD, PMIs & Job Data
2020-08-31 12:30:00
Crude Oil Prices May Struggle Despite US Output Plunge
2020-08-31 05:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones May Climb on Dovish Fed, Improving Macro Data
2020-08-30 12:00:00
Dow Jones Forecast: Apple Stock Split Prompts Major DJIA Changes
2020-08-26 22:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Gold, Dollar, Dow, Euro, AUD, PMIs & Job Data
2020-08-31 12:30:00
Gold Price Continuation Pattern in Focus Following Fed Symposium
2020-08-31 06:35:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Gold, Dollar, Dow, Euro, AUD, PMIs & Job Data
2020-08-31 12:30:00
GBP/USD Outlook: UK Subsidy Issue Reignites No-deal Brexit Concerns
2020-08-31 11:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Gold, Dollar, Dow, Euro, AUD, PMIs & Job Data
2020-08-31 12:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Gold, Dollar, Dow, Euro, AUD, PMIs & Job Data
2020-08-30 16:00:00
  • Fed's Bostic: Could accept persistent inflation overshoot as long as its steady #Fed $DXY
  • Indices Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 0.32% France 40: 0.32% FTSE 100: 0.22% US 500: -0.11% Wall Street: -0.75% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/eTrj6PfjTW
  • Can USD bears stage a breakout? And if so, for how long might they be able to push to fresh lows? Get your $USD technical analysis from @JStanleyFX here:https://t.co/BILbnfFCzl https://t.co/bODDcnxzNJ
  • US 6-Month Bills Draw 0.115% Primary Dealers Awarded: 39.0% Indirect Bidders Accepted: 58.7% Direct Bidders Accepted: 2.3% B/C Ratio: 3.23
  • It seems the tide in $USDCNH has shifted from trade war pressure easing to symbol of relative economic health. The pair is trading at 14 month lows and accelerating into the slide https://t.co/gqXqlfQBEa
  • so $USD has technically set a fresh two-year-low, just very little run thereafter second image is monthly chart, big zone of support lurking below https://t.co/kwW6Tb5AZh
  • US Treasury Yields: 2-Year: 0.131% 3-Year: 0.146% 5-Year: 0.267% 7-Year: 0.491% 10-Year: 0.710% 30-Year: 1.476% $TNX
  • Forex Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇦CAD: 0.53% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.42% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.32% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.20% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.06% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.63% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/DFb5Cgx7yr
  • Indices Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: -0.02% US 500: -0.09% FTSE 100: -0.17% France 40: -0.35% Wall Street: -0.62% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/aNTvpHD3xe
  • Fed's Bostic says we are recovering but now starting to moderate $DXY
GBP/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/JPY for the first time since Aug 24, 2020 13:00 GMT when GBP/JPY traded near 138.47.

2020-08-31 13:23:00
Research, Research Team
Share:
GBP/JPY Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 1.04% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

GBP/JPY

MIXED

50.86%

49.14%

25.42% Daily

-1.66% Weekly

5.15% Daily

-1.04% Weekly

14.57% Daily

-1.36% Weekly

GBP/JPY: Retail trader data shows 50.86% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.03 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Aug 24 when GBP/JPY traded near 138.47, price has moved 2.06% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 25.42% higher than yesterday and 1.66% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 5.15% higher than yesterday and 1.04% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests GBP/JPY prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/JPY for the first time since Aug 24, 2020 13:00 GMT when GBP/JPY traded near 138.47. Positioning is more net-long than yesterday but less net-long from last week. The combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a further mixed GBP/JPY trading bias.

