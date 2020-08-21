Germany 30 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Germany 30 for the first time since Aug 14, 2020 13:00 GMT when Germany 30 traded near 12,854.80.

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 7.06% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI Germany 30 BEARISH 50.81% 49.19% 14.95% Daily 12.29% Weekly -16.47% Daily -7.06% Weekly -3.00% Daily 1.86% Weekly

Germany 30: Retail trader data shows 50.81% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.03 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Aug 14 when Germany 30 traded near 12,854.80, price has moved 1.10% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 14.95% higher than yesterday and 12.29% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 16.47% lower than yesterday and 7.06% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Germany 30 prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long Germany 30 for the first time since Aug 14, 2020 13:00 GMT when Germany 30 traded near 12,854.80. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Germany 30-bearish contrarian trading bias.