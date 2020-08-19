EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/GBP for the first time since Jul 22, 2020 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.91.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Dollar Outlook: Price Action Stalls Ahead of FOMC
2020-08-19 11:10:00
EURUSD Clears 1.1900 and S&P 500 Hits Notches a Record, Are These Trends?
2020-08-19 03:15:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Eye OPEC+ Meeting. Will Gold Rise on FOMC Minutes?
2020-08-19 06:00:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook Buoyed by Falling Volatility; PMIs Eyed
2020-08-18 17:05:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500, NZD/USD Price Outlook Based on Retail Positioning
2020-08-19 04:00:00
SPONSORED Why I Started to Trade FX
2020-08-18 14:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Eye OPEC+ Meeting. Will Gold Rise on FOMC Minutes?
2020-08-19 06:00:00
Gold Price Stages V-Shape Rebound with Federal Reserve Minutes on Tap
2020-08-19 05:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Prints a Fresh Yearly High, UK Inflation Picks Up
2020-08-19 08:00:00
US Dollar Bear Flag Breakout Begins - Key Levels for DXY Index
2020-08-18 15:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY, CAD/JPY, AUD/JPY
2020-08-18 17:35:00
US Dollar Bear Flag Breakout Begins - Key Levels for DXY Index
2020-08-18 15:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Indices Update: As of 13:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 0.65% France 40: 0.51% FTSE 100: 0.38% Wall Street: 0.15% US 500: 0.13% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/BEMcl2Or0z
  • 🇨🇦 Core Inflation Rate YoY (JUL) Actual: 0.7 Previous: 1.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-19
  • 🇨🇦 Inflation Rate MoM (JUL) Actual: -0.1% Expected: 0.4% Previous: 0.8% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-19
  • 🇨🇦 Inflation Rate YoY (JUL) Actual: 0.1% Expected: 0.5% Previous: 0.7% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-19
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.79%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 78.88%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/tR0kNFWqFU
  • EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/GBP for the first time since Jul 22, 2020 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.91. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to EUR/GBP weakness. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/KSsmwvOTsr
  • Forex Update: As of 12:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.62% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.30% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.17% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.01% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.23% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.24% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/v6FjlNuuO2
  • Heads Up:🇨🇦 Inflation Rate MoM (JUL) due at 12:30 GMT (15min) Expected: 0.4% Previous: 0.8% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-19
  • Heads Up:🇨🇦 Inflation Rate YoY (JUL) due at 12:30 GMT (15min) Expected: 0.5% Previous: 0.7% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-19
  • Heads Up:🇨🇦 Core Inflation Rate YoY (JUL) due at 12:30 GMT (15min) Previous: 1.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-19
EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/GBP for the first time since Jul 22, 2020 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.91.

EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/GBP for the first time since Jul 22, 2020 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.91.

2020-08-19 12:23:00
Research, Research Team
Share:
EUR/GBP Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 7.60% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

EUR/GBP

BEARISH

50.47%

49.53%

13.65% Daily

23.21% Weekly

-10.40% Daily

-7.60% Weekly

0.31% Daily

5.75% Weekly

EUR/GBP: Retail trader data shows 50.47% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.02 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Jul 22 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.91, price has moved 0.52% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 13.65% higher than yesterday and 23.21% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 10.40% lower than yesterday and 7.60% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests EUR/GBP prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/GBP for the first time since Jul 22, 2020 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.91. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/GBP-bearish contrarian trading bias.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short FTSE 100 for the first time since Jul 20, 2020 when FTSE 100 traded near 6,264.90.
FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short FTSE 100 for the first time since Jul 20, 2020 when FTSE 100 traded near 6,264.90.
2020-08-12 15:23:00
France 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short France 40 for the first time since Jul 22, 2020 when France 40 traded near 5,047.30.
France 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short France 40 for the first time since Jul 22, 2020 when France 40 traded near 5,047.30.
2020-08-06 08:23:00
Bitcoin IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Bitcoin since Jul 27 when Bitcoin traded near 11,220.88.
Bitcoin IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Bitcoin since Jul 27 when Bitcoin traded near 11,220.88.
2020-08-05 14:23:00
EUR/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/JPY for the first time since Jul 10, 2020 when EUR/JPY traded near 120.79.
EUR/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/JPY for the first time since Jul 10, 2020 when EUR/JPY traded near 120.79.
2020-08-04 11:23:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/GBP
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.