FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short FTSE 100 for the first time since Jul 20, 2020 when FTSE 100 traded near 6,264.90.

EUR/USD
Bullish
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Builds Range – Chart Levels Eyed
2020-08-12 14:00:00
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Bull Flag in Play as Covid-19 Case Numbers Taper
2020-08-12 05:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Markets in Limbo as Volatility Gyrates: VIX, EVZ, VXEEM, OVX
2020-08-10 17:46:00
Weekly Crude Oil Technical Forecast: Tedious Trading Continues
2020-08-10 14:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Nasdaq – 'The' Line-in-the-Sand to Watch; S&P 500, Dow Jones to Follow
2020-08-12 12:30:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecast: Stocks Slip As Biden Announces VP
2020-08-11 22:00:00
Gold
Bearish
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Gold Price Forecast Bright & Volatile as USD, Real Yields Swing
2020-08-12 13:30:00
Gold & Silver Prices Bounce Off Key Support Following Bond Fuelled Crash
2020-08-12 08:20:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
UK Q2 GDP Falls by a Record 20.4% But Signs of a Recovery Appear, GBPUSD Unchanged
2020-08-12 06:29:00
GBP/USD, AUD/JPY & More: Charts and Technical Outlook
2020-08-11 13:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Attempting to Buck the Downtrend
2020-08-12 08:30:00
US Dollar Consolidates Below Critical Support - Key Levels for DXY Index
2020-08-10 16:00:00
Real Time News
  • Canadian #Dollar Outlook: $USDCAD Five Weeks Down, Five Month Low - https://t.co/O1op1wYcdT https://t.co/GaYTjFmjtc
  • RT @C_Barraud: 🇺🇸 *PELOSI SAYS `MILES APART' ON SOME ISSUES IN #STIMULUS TALKS - BBG *PELOSI: `VERY FAR APART' ON MONEY FOR GETTING KIDS TO…
  • White House Economic Advisor Larry Kudlow: -Data suggests economy only needs 'targeted money' -Thinks economy is entering a 'self-sustaining recovery' -Trump 'completely opposes' bailing out states $USD $TNX $SPX
  • FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short FTSE 100 for the first time since Jul 20, 2020 when FTSE 100 traded near 6,264.90. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to FTSE 100 strength. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/iX4wB4HOah
  • Fed's Rosengren says the #Fed has been clear that negative interest rates are unlikely to be used
  • Back from vacation and back on schedule Going live for today's stock market webinar in 10 minutes - https://t.co/rmwDABTiN2 https://t.co/oC3Igu2muT
  • I've seen three more headlines today suggesting that there is significant money still on the sidelined despite the climb in markets. Is the assumption that some small tech milestone or new headline would excite investors to pay record amounts to get into a stretched market?
  • Forex Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇭CHF: 0.57% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.41% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.40% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.14% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.16% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.43% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/3mZjwCXcwc
  • Indices Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: FTSE 100: 2.39% France 40: 1.37% US 500: 1.29% Germany 30: 1.14% Wall Street: 0.97% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/3rljxp4YdZ
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Fed Kaplan Speech due at 15:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-12
FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short FTSE 100 for the first time since Jul 20, 2020 when FTSE 100 traded near 6,264.90.

2020-08-12 15:23:00
Research, Research Team
FTSE 100 Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has increased by 45.26% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

FTSE 100

BULLISH

49.23%

50.77%

-11.19% Daily

-25.10% Weekly

30.12% Daily

45.26% Weekly

5.87% Daily

-0.67% Weekly

FTSE 100: Retail trader data shows 49.23% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.03 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Jul 20 when FTSE 100 traded near 6,264.90, price has moved 0.17% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 11.19% lower than yesterday and 25.10% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 30.12% higher than yesterday and 45.26% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests FTSE 100 prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short FTSE 100 for the first time since Jul 20, 2020 when FTSE 100 traded near 6,264.90. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger FTSE 100-bullish contrarian trading bias.

