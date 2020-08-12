FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short FTSE 100 for the first time since Jul 20, 2020 when FTSE 100 traded near 6,264.90.
Number of traders net-short has increased by 45.26% from last week.
SYMBOL
TRADING BIAS
NET-LONG%
NET-SHORT%
CHANGE IN LONGS
CHANGE IN SHORTS
CHANGE IN OI
BULLISH
49.23%
50.77%
-11.19% Daily
-25.10% Weekly
30.12% Daily
45.26% Weekly
5.87% Daily
-0.67% Weekly
FTSE 100: Retail trader data shows 49.23% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.03 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Jul 20 when FTSE 100 traded near 6,264.90, price has moved 0.17% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 11.19% lower than yesterday and 25.10% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 30.12% higher than yesterday and 45.26% higher from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests FTSE 100 prices may continue to rise.
Our data shows traders are now net-short FTSE 100 for the first time since Jul 20, 2020 when FTSE 100 traded near 6,264.90. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger FTSE 100-bullish contrarian trading bias.
DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.