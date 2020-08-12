FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short FTSE 100 for the first time since Jul 20, 2020 when FTSE 100 traded near 6,264.90.

Number of traders net-short has increased by 45.26% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI FTSE 100 BULLISH 49.23% 50.77% -11.19% Daily -25.10% Weekly 30.12% Daily 45.26% Weekly 5.87% Daily -0.67% Weekly

FTSE 100: Retail trader data shows 49.23% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.03 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Jul 20 when FTSE 100 traded near 6,264.90, price has moved 0.17% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 11.19% lower than yesterday and 25.10% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 30.12% higher than yesterday and 45.26% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests FTSE 100 prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short FTSE 100 for the first time since Jul 20, 2020 when FTSE 100 traded near 6,264.90. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger FTSE 100-bullish contrarian trading bias.