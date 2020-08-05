0

News
US Dollar Price Action: USD Bears are Back - EUR/USD, AUD/USD
2020-08-05 14:09:00
EUR/USD Outlook: Rates to Watch as RSI Holds in Overbought Zone
2020-08-05 05:00:00
News
Crude Oil Price Outlook: Trying to Break Strong Resistance
2020-08-05 12:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Up with Gold and Stocks as US Dollar Drops, EIA Eyed
2020-08-05 06:01:00
News
S&P 500 Just Behind the Nasdaq 100 in its Bid for a New High, Dow Jones Lags
2020-08-05 12:30:00
Dow Jones, Crude Oil May Rise as USD/CAD Falls on Positioning Signals
2020-08-05 04:00:00
News
Gold Soars to a Fresh All-Time High, Silver at its Best Level in Seven-Years
2020-08-05 09:30:00
Hang Seng Index May Break Key Resistance, China A50 Awaits PMI
2020-08-05 01:00:00
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: FTSE 100 Heading Higher, GBP/USD Flat
2020-08-05 08:15:00
British Pound Under Clouds on Brexit Talks: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY
2020-08-05 03:00:00
News
USD/JPY Price Analysis: Japanese Yen at Key Juncture, USD Rebound
2020-08-04 14:00:00
Shapes of the Recovery: The Recession Alphabet - V, U, W, J, & L
2020-08-03 14:30:00
Bitcoin IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Bitcoin since Jul 27 when Bitcoin traded near 11,220.88.

2020-08-05 14:23:00
Research, Research Team
Bitcoin Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 12.37% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

Bitcoin

BEARISH

91.12%

8.88%

5.69% Daily

-0.54% Weekly

-6.86% Daily

-12.37% Weekly

4.44% Daily

-1.71% Weekly

Bitcoin: Retail trader data shows 91.12% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 10.26 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Bitcoin since Jul 27 when Bitcoin traded near 11,220.88. The number of traders net-long is 5.69% higher than yesterday and 0.54% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 6.86% lower than yesterday and 12.37% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Bitcoin prices may continue to fall.

Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Bitcoin-bearish contrarian trading bias.

