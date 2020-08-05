Hey traders! Are you looking for risk? Get your market update on risk leaning assets from @DailyFX Chief Strategist @JohnKicklighter 👇 https://t.co/mdnYK2lFaE

Update on #Cryptocurrencies #BITCOIN +4.47% #BITCOINCASH +2.65% #ETHEREUM +2.08% #RIPPLE +0.94% #LITECOIN 2.28%

Forex Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.92% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.79% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.73% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.59% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.58% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.25% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/Jcki5w1F1d

Indices Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 1.12% FTSE 100: 0.95% France 40: 0.72% US 500: 0.62% Germany 30: 0.56% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/mBCLvwqFpz

#Gold has rallied over $200/oz. since then and late Tuesday broke through $2,000/oz. with ease, and, more importantly from a technical point of view. Get your $XAUUSD market update from @nickcawley1 here: https://t.co/377MlMYPwT https://t.co/UW2J0WlUXp

🇺🇸 EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change (31/JUL) Actual: 0.532M Previous: 1.309M https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-05

🇺🇸 EIA Distillate Stocks Change (31/JUL) Actual: 1.592M Expected: 0.279M Previous: 0.503M https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-05

Bitcoin IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Bitcoin since Jul 27 when Bitcoin traded near 11,220.88. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to Bitcoin weakness. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/IKvEXq5wxd

RT @C_Barraud: 🇨🇳 🇺🇸 Looking at latest U.S. #trade data (goods only), Chinese purchases of U.S. goods improved a bit compared to May. Howev…