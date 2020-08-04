EUR/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/JPY for the first time since Jul 10, 2020 when EUR/JPY traded near 120.79.

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 25.87% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI EUR/JPY BEARISH 50.88% 49.12% 50.20% Daily 37.50% Weekly -3.99% Daily -25.87% Weekly 17.60% Daily -3.16% Weekly

EUR/JPY: Retail trader data shows 50.88% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.04 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Jul 10 when EUR/JPY traded near 120.79, price has moved 3.35% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 50.20% higher than yesterday and 37.50% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 3.99% lower than yesterday and 25.87% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests EUR/JPY prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/JPY for the first time since Jul 10, 2020 when EUR/JPY traded near 120.79. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/JPY-bearish contrarian trading bias.