Forex Update: As of 04:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇦CAD: -0.13% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.20% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.22% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.24% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.24% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.41% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/svIqjSMXhz

Indices Update: As of 04:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 0.33% FTSE 100: 0.28% US 500: 0.11% Wall Street: 0.03% France 40: 0.03% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/7knu51tx54

Over the past 24 hours, stocks on #WallStreet rallied as key levels of support were reinforced in the #DowJones, #NASDAQ100 and #FAANG shares What is the technical picture as #Facebook, #Apple, #Amazon and #Alphabet earnings loom? https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/special_report/2020/07/28/Dow-Jones-Nasdaq-100-FAANG-Technical-Outlook-Ahead-of-Earnings-Drop.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/pvusoKHyXE

#Gold prices put in their seventh consecutive week of gains and pushed up to the 1900 level for the first time in almost nine years. But can it last? Get your #commodities update from @JStanleyFX here: https://t.co/6xkfedGykA https://t.co/ZECMxUwVkq

Copper prices look set for a short-term correction as RSI divergence hints at exhaustion of the recent climb to test the yearly highs. Get your #copper market update from @DanielGMoss here: https://t.co/I3EBelSeQC https://t.co/Sxo7UKFfgo

Fitch affirms China 'A+' rating with the outlook at stable. - Forecasts real GDP growth of 2.7% in 2020. - Ratings supported by robust external finances. - Government debt to rise 56% of GDP. - BBG

AUD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long AUD/JPY for the first time since Apr 30, 2020 when AUD/JPY traded near 69.57. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to AUD/JPY weakness. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/gIVVVo52jV

If the Canadian Dollar is going to gain ground, it appears USD/CAD rates are more likely to deliver on that potential than CAD/JPY rates at present time. Get your USD/CAD market update here: https://t.co/XTZXvk7Hv5 https://t.co/WDPpncZ5PL

Forex Update: $USD gaining against all of its major counterparts as the price of gold pulls back from a fresh all time high ($1981). https://t.co/tdcIC9drgj