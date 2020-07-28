AUD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long AUD/JPY for the first time since Apr 30, 2020 when AUD/JPY traded near 69.57.

0

EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
USD Weakness May Persist Despite Rising US-China Geopolitical Tension
2020-07-27 23:00:00
King Dollar Dethroned as EUR/USD Surges, DXY Hits 2-Year Low
2020-07-27 20:55:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Crude Oil Price May Reverse Lower- Brent Oil Forecast
2020-07-27 09:30:00
Crude Oil Prices May Rise with Stocks, Gold Hits Record High
2020-07-27 06:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, FAANG Technical Outlook Ahead of Earnings Drop
2020-07-28 04:00:00
S&P 500 Outlook: VIX in Focus Amid Earnings, Stimulus Talks
2020-07-27 23:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Why is the Dollar On Pace for Its Worst Month in 9 Years and a Key Breakdown?
2020-07-28 02:30:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, Gold, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD & SPX
2020-07-27 15:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, Gold, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD & SPX
2020-07-27 15:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Gold Prices, Dow Jones, US Dollar, FANG, Recessions
2020-07-27 12:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, Gold, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD & SPX
2020-07-27 15:30:00
USD/JPY Weekly Outlook - Testing Multi-Month Lows as the US Dollar Slides
2020-07-25 12:00:00
Real Time News
  • Forex Update: As of 04:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇦CAD: -0.13% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.20% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.22% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.24% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.24% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.41% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/svIqjSMXhz
  • Indices Update: As of 04:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 0.33% FTSE 100: 0.28% US 500: 0.11% Wall Street: 0.03% France 40: 0.03% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/7knu51tx54
  • Over the past 24 hours, stocks on #WallStreet rallied as key levels of support were reinforced in the #DowJones, #NASDAQ100 and #FAANG shares What is the technical picture as #Facebook, #Apple, #Amazon and #Alphabet earnings loom? https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/special_report/2020/07/28/Dow-Jones-Nasdaq-100-FAANG-Technical-Outlook-Ahead-of-Earnings-Drop.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/pvusoKHyXE
  • #Gold prices put in their seventh consecutive week of gains and pushed up to the 1900 level for the first time in almost nine years. But can it last? Get your #commodities update from @JStanleyFX here: https://t.co/6xkfedGykA https://t.co/ZECMxUwVkq
  • Copper prices look set for a short-term correction as RSI divergence hints at exhaustion of the recent climb to test the yearly highs. Get your #copper market update from @DanielGMoss here: https://t.co/I3EBelSeQC https://t.co/Sxo7UKFfgo
  • Fitch affirms China 'A+' rating with the outlook at stable. - Forecasts real GDP growth of 2.7% in 2020. - Ratings supported by robust external finances. - Government debt to rise 56% of GDP. - BBG
  • AUD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long AUD/JPY for the first time since Apr 30, 2020 when AUD/JPY traded near 69.57. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to AUD/JPY weakness. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/gIVVVo52jV
  • If the Canadian Dollar is going to gain ground, it appears USD/CAD rates are more likely to deliver on that potential than CAD/JPY rates at present time. Get your USD/CAD market update here: https://t.co/XTZXvk7Hv5 https://t.co/WDPpncZ5PL
  • Forex Update: $USD gaining against all of its major counterparts as the price of gold pulls back from a fresh all time high ($1981). https://t.co/tdcIC9drgj
  • RT @DanielGMoss: $NZDJPY may extend declines after carving out a potential Double Top reversal pattern. $NZDCAD possibly running out of st…
AUD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long AUD/JPY for the first time since Apr 30, 2020 when AUD/JPY traded near 69.57.

AUD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long AUD/JPY for the first time since Apr 30, 2020 when AUD/JPY traded near 69.57.

2020-07-28 03:23:00
Research, Research Team
AUD/JPY Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 18.75% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

AUD/JPY

BEARISH

51.85%

48.15%

52.17% Daily

33.33% Weekly

-2.99% Daily

-18.75% Weekly

19.47% Daily

1.89% Weekly

AUD/JPY: Retail trader data shows 51.85% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.08 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Apr 30 when AUD/JPY traded near 69.57, price has moved 8.26% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 52.17% higher than yesterday and 33.33% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 2.99% lower than yesterday and 18.75% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests AUD/JPY prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long AUD/JPY for the first time since Apr 30, 2020 when AUD/JPY traded near 69.57. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger AUD/JPY-bearish contrarian trading bias.

Rates

AUD/JPY
Bearish
