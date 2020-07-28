AUD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long AUD/JPY for the first time since Apr 30, 2020 when AUD/JPY traded near 69.57.
Number of traders net-short has decreased by 18.75% from last week.
SYMBOL
TRADING BIAS
NET-LONG%
NET-SHORT%
CHANGE IN LONGS
CHANGE IN SHORTS
CHANGE IN OI
BEARISH
51.85%
48.15%
52.17% Daily
33.33% Weekly
-2.99% Daily
-18.75% Weekly
19.47% Daily
1.89% Weekly
AUD/JPY: Retail trader data shows 51.85% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.08 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Apr 30 when AUD/JPY traded near 69.57, price has moved 8.26% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 52.17% higher than yesterday and 33.33% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 2.99% lower than yesterday and 18.75% lower from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests AUD/JPY prices may continue to fall.
Our data shows traders are now net-long AUD/JPY for the first time since Apr 30, 2020 when AUD/JPY traded near 69.57. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger AUD/JPY-bearish contrarian trading bias.
